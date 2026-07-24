Africa: AU Asks Somalia to Nominate Delegates for Talks On Aussom's Future

Addis Ababa — The African Union has asked Somalia to urgently nominate representatives for a series of consultations on the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), as the mission faces mounting financial challenges that have raised concerns over its long-term sustainability.

In a formal invitation sent to the Somali government, the AU said the consultations follow a decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) on July 8 to establish a task force to evaluate strategic options for the mission's future.

Technical meetings are scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa from July 22 to July 24, bringing together officials from the Somali government, AUSSOM, the U.N. Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the U.N. Office to the African Union (UNOAU), and countries contributing troops and police to the mission.

The discussions will feed into a series of high-level meetings in Kampala, Uganda, including sessions of military and police chiefs on July 29, defence ministers on July 30, and an extraordinary summit of leaders from troop-contributing countries on July 31.

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According to the AU, the consultations will examine operational, political, financial and legal aspects of AUSSOM, as well as force structure, logistical support, risk assessments and Somalia's security transition, before making recommendations to the AU's decision-making bodies.

The AU urged Somalia to submit the names and official positions of its delegates as soon as possible to facilitate administrative, protocol and security arrangements.

The consultations come as AUSSOM faces uncertainty over its financing, with the African Union warning that without predictable and sustainable funding it could struggle to maintain the mission at its current strength.

The review is expected to shape decisions on the future of the AU mission as Somalia and its international partners seek to sustain security gains while gradually transferring responsibility to Somali security forces.