Nigeria: Zulum Donates Multi-Million-Naira JAMB Zonal HQ, 500-Seat Cbt Centre to Boost North-East Education

Abuja — Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum on Wednesday deepened his administration's investment in education by handing over a multi-million-naira Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) zonal headquarters and one of Nigeria's largest Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, a landmark project expected to transform tertiary admission services across the North-east.

The ultra-modern facility, strategically located along the Maiduguri-Dikwa Road, will serve as JAMB's North-east Zonal Office, providing administrative and examination services to the region's six states.

It comprises a modern office complex and a dual CBT centre capable of accommodating 500 candidates simultaneously and processing more than 2,000 candidates daily.

The project is believed to be the first in the country to be wholly financed, constructed and donated by a state government to JAMB.

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Commissioning the facility, Zulum described it as part of his administration's broader strategy to rebuild education in a region that has suffered years of insurgency and disruption to learning.

He said the project was designed not only to improve access to JAMB services but also to strengthen educational infrastructure and reduce the burden on candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

According to the governor, the facility represents Borno State's contribution to enhancing national education service delivery while positioning the North-east as a major hub for computer-based examinations.

The significance of the project was underscored by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who described it as an unprecedented intervention and one of the finest CBT facilities in Nigeria.

"This is the first time in the history of JAMB that a state governor has independently built and donated a zonal office and CBT centre to the Board," Oloyede said.

He noted that what was initially conceived as an ambitious proposal had become a reality within just four months, describing the achievement as a reflection of Governor Zulum's visionary leadership and commitment to education.

"Today, reality has surpassed my expectations. In just four months, what seemed humanly impossible has been accomplished," he said.

Oloyede explained that the centre would significantly expand JAMB's operational capacity in the North-east by allowing 500 candidates to write examinations simultaneously while handling over 2,000 candidates each day.

He added that the integrated registration facilities would enable the Board to complete registration and documentation for applicants from Borno State within a few days, drastically reducing delays and travel burdens.

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"The CBT centre you have graciously provided will serve as a beacon of excellence for computer-based testing and administrative services. It will bring immense relief to candidates, educational institutions and stakeholders across this region.

"More importantly, it represents Your Excellency's broader commitment to rebuilding educational confidence and expanding opportunities for young people despite the enormous challenges confronting this region," he stated.

The outgoing JAMB Registrar further commended Governor Zulum's sustained investment in education, human capital development and youth empowerment, describing education as the foundation for peace, stability and economic recovery in the North-east.

In a symbolic gesture acknowledging Oloyede's contributions to educational development in Nigeria, Governor Zulum directed the Borno State Ministry of Education to name the newly commissioned facility after the outgoing JAMB Registrar.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani; the incoming JAMB Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina; Acting Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Malumbe; Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe; and other senior government officials.

The commissioning marks another milestone in Borno State's post-insurgency recovery efforts, with the Zulum administration continuing to prioritise investments in schools, tertiary institutions and educational infrastructure as a pathway to rebuilding the state and expanding opportunities for its youth.