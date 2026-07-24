Liberia: NPA Pythons Eliminate Mighty Barrolle, Advance to Lba First Division Finals

NPA Pythons booked their place in the 2026 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) First Division League Finals with a 76-71 victory over Mighty Barrolle on Wednesday, completing a 2-0 semifinal series sweep.

The win ended Mighty Barrolle's title defense and marked the second consecutive season that the Pythons have eliminated the Kanyan Pepper Boys in the semifinals.

After taking Game 1, the Pythons sealed the best-of-three series with another disciplined performance at the SKD Gymnasium, ending Barrolle's championship hopes and sparking celebrations among their supporters.

NPA Pythons will now face the winner of the other semifinal series between LPRC Oilers and Spartacus in the best-of-five championship finals.

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LPRC Oilers lead that series 1-0 after winning the opening game and can secure a finals berth when they face Spartacus again on Monday during Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebrations.

In the Women's First Division semifinals, Flames also completed a 2-0 series sweep, defeating Highlanders 50-30 to advance to the championship finals.

By reaching the LBA National Female League Finals, Flames become one of the two Liberian women's clubs to qualify for the Zone 3 Qualifiers, where they will compete against the best clubs from across the FIBA Africa Zone 3 region for a place at the continental championship.

The African Women Basketball League (AWBL) is Africa's premier women's club basketball competition, bringing together the continent's elite teams. The Zone 3 Qualifiers serve as the pathway to the finals, with the top clubs from each Zone 3 nation battling for the two qualification spots allocated to the region.

In the Men's Division Two semifinals, Bushrod Dreams secured a place in the best-of-five finals after defeating 72nd Wildcats 55-47, completing another 2-0 series sweep.