Liberia: Kebe Donates Football Equipment Ahead of Independence Day

MONROVIA — Liberia's Ambassador for Youth and Sports Development, Alieu Kebe, has presented football equipment to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia's chief patron of sports, as part of activities marking the country's 179th Independence Day celebrations.

The donation included football jerseys, footballs and other sporting equipment, which Kebe described as his personal contribution to promoting youth development and strengthening grassroots sports.

During the presentation, Kebe said sports remain a powerful tool for national unity, youth empowerment, talent identification and social transformation.

He thanked President Boakai for his continued support for youth and sports development and pledged to work with stakeholders to expand opportunities for young athletes across Liberia.

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"Sports have the power to inspire, unite and transform the lives of young people," Kebe said. "My commitment is to continue supporting initiatives that provide opportunities for Liberian youth to discover and develop their talents."

Kebe said investing in sports aligns with Liberia's national development agenda, noting that young people make up a significant share of the country's population and represent its future.

President Boakai welcomed the donation and commended Kebe for supporting sports development. He encouraged him and other stakeholders to continue investing in grassroots programs to help identify and nurture young talent.

The president said developing young athletes is essential to strengthening Liberia's sporting future.

Football remains Liberia's most popular sport and has long served as a source of national pride. The country is home to George Weah, the only African player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

In recent years, the government and sports stakeholders have increased efforts to improve sports infrastructure, expand youth programs and create more opportunities for Liberian athletes to compete at home and abroad.

Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, celebrates its 179th Independence Day on July 26. Kebe's donation forms part of broader efforts to promote patriotism, unity and youth empowerment through sports during the national celebrations.