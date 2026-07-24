Liberia: At 179, Liberia Must Decide Whether It Is a Republic or a Criminal Enterprise

editorial

On Sunday, July 26, Liberia will celebrate 179 years of independence. There will be speeches, military parades, church services, cultural displays, and the familiar declarations of patriotism. The national anthem will be sung. The flag will be raised. Leaders will speak of hope, resilience and national renewal.

But before the fireworks fade and the speeches are forgotten, Liberians should ask themselves one question:

What exactly are we celebrating?

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A republic survives not because it has a flag or an anthem, but because its institutions command public trust. When those institutions become compromised by criminal networks, independence becomes little more than a date on the calendar.

The revelations emerging from Liberia's largest-ever cocaine seizure should shake every patriotic Liberian to the core.

This is no longer merely a drug case. It is rapidly becoming a test of whether the Liberian state itself has been infiltrated.

The country's police intelligence chief, senior officers responsible for major crimes and highway patrol, and even an operative of the National Security Agency are reportedly under interrogation after suspects allegedly identified them during the investigation. According to sources cited by The Liberian Investigator, one operative allegedly admitted receiving US$300,000 to facilitate and protect the movement of cocaine through Liberia. The Inspector General of Police has already confirmed that Deputy Commissioner Johnny Dean admitted receiving US$10,000 connected to the investigation and has been relieved of his duties pending criminal inquiry.

These are allegations, not convictions. Every individual involved is entitled to the presumption of innocence and due process.

But the implications are staggering.

The institutions entrusted with protecting Liberia from organized crime are themselves now under suspicion of having enabled it.

That should terrify every citizen.

For years, Liberians have watched massive cocaine seizures with growing concern. Hundreds of kilograms became thousands. Drug traffickers no longer appear to view Liberia merely as a transit point. Increasingly, they appear to view it as a safe operating environment.

That transformation did not happen overnight.

It required weak institutions.

It required corrupt officials.

It required compromised investigations.

It required silence.

Justice Minister N. Oswald Tweh Sr. has disclosed that the alleged trafficking network may have operated in Liberia for more than six years. If that assessment proves correct, then this is not simply a criminal conspiracy--it is evidence of a prolonged institutional failure stretching across multiple governments and security agencies.

The consequences extend far beyond narcotics.

Where drug money flourishes, democracy weakens.

Where criminal organizations buy protection, honest police officers become targets.

Where institutions can be purchased, justice becomes a commodity reserved for the highest bidder.

That is how republics begin to rot--not from foreign invasion, but from corruption within.

The reported move by the National Security Agency to seek control of the investigation because confidence in the police investigation has allegedly been compromised is itself extraordinary. It amounts to one state institution questioning whether another can credibly investigate its own senior officers. Whether temporary or necessary, that reality exposes a crisis of confidence inside Liberia's security architecture.

Yet amid this darkness lies an opportunity.

The measure of a republic is not whether corruption exists. Every nation confronts corruption. The true measure is whether the state possesses the courage to confront it without fear or favor.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman has publicly declared that no one will hide behind office or rank and that investigators will follow the evidence wherever it leads. Those words now carry enormous weight. They must become action.

Liberians have heard promises before.

The 2022 cocaine case collapsed in court despite one of the country's largest drug seizures at the time. Public confidence suffered another devastating blow. This latest investigation cannot become another chapter in that history.

If the evidence establishes criminal responsibility, every suspect--regardless of title, uniform, political connection or security affiliation--must face prosecution.

No exceptions.

No sacred cows.

No negotiated exits.

No quiet retirements.

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No political interference.

At 179, Liberia stands at a defining crossroads.

This Independence Day should not simply commemorate the birth of Africa's oldest republic. It should become a moment of national reflection about what kind of republic Liberia intends to be in its 180th year and beyond.

Will it be a nation where drug cartels infiltrate the very agencies tasked with stopping them?

Or will it prove that its institutions remain stronger than the criminals seeking to corrupt them?

History will judge this generation not by the speeches delivered on July 26, but by the decisions made in the weeks that follow.

Independence is not preserved by ceremonies.

It is preserved by integrity.

A nation cannot claim to be truly free while its institutions are held hostage by corruption.

As Liberia turns 179, perhaps the most patriotic act is not waving the national flag.

It is demanding that those entrusted to defend the Republic finally defend it.