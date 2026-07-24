Liberia: Firing One Officer Isn't a Security Policy. Liberia Needs a Reshuffle, Not a Press Conference

editorial

Johnny Bolar Dean was flagged as a problem in 2016. He was flagged again in 2025. It took a recorded $10,000 bribe, inside the biggest drug case in Liberia's history, to actually remove him. That timeline alone should worry the country more than the bribe did.

GIVE INSPECTOR GENERAL GREGORY COLEMAN his due: firing and interdicting Johnny Bolar Dean within what appears to have been days of learning about the bribe, saying so publicly, and promising a criminal referral is more than Liberians have often gotten from their security institutions. It's the kind of response the moment called for, and it should be acknowledged as such.

BUT A SINGLE FAST FIRING IS NOT EVIDENCE that the system works. It's evidence that, this time, someone got caught. Dean's name had already surfaced twice before -- in 2016, when he was one of seven officers turned over to the Major Crime Unit over allegations of facilitating armed robbery, and again in February 2025, when the opposition CDC-COP stood in front of cameras and named him, by title, as someone who'd been dismissed for serious offenses in the past and quietly reinstated to a leadership post anyway. Nothing happened either time. It took a $10,000 admission, in the middle of a $318 million cocaine case with international attention on it, to finally produce consequences for a pattern the government had two prior chances to act on and didn't.

THAT'S NOT ONE OFFICER'S FAILURE. That's an institution that only responds to embarrassment it can't contain.

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AND DEAN IS NOT THE ONLY NAME in this story right now. Liberia has, in the space of one drug case, opened an internal investigation into senior National Security Agency and police officers suspected of links to a trafficking network Justice Minister Oswald Tweh says has been operating in the country for more than six years. Add to that a $19 million cocaine shipment where nearly every principal suspect walked out of the country before anyone came looking, and a $100 million case from 2022 whose four defendants vanished within a day of their acquittal, leaving $200,000 in ordered restitution sitting uncollected because they never intended to come back for it. Different administrations, different courts, different agencies. The same result each time: the people responsible for stopping this either couldn't, or didn't want to.

AT SOME POINT, the individual explanations stop being individually persuasive. A guard who looks the other way, a jury verdict that dissolves on delivery, an intelligence chief who takes $10,000 to make two suspects comfortable -- none of it requires a single grand conspiracy to be alarming. It only requires enough of it, in the same institutions, over enough years, for Liberians to reasonably ask whether the security sector as currently staffed and structured is capable of protecting a case like this one at all.

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THAT'S THE QUESTION PRESIDENT Boakai's government should be answering with more than a press conference. A reshuffle of the security leadership most exposed by this case -- not as punishment for Coleman, who has so far handled his part of it correctly, but as an acknowledgment that vetting, oversight, and internal accountability have failed repeatedly and specifically in the units now sitting closest to Liberia's biggest ongoing criminal investigation -- is not an overreaction. It's the minimum a government should do when it has just discovered that the people guarding the evidence room may also be selling access to it.

LIBERIANS HAVE HEARD PROMISES before that no one is above the law. What they haven't reliably seen is a government that acts on warning signs before a bribe forces its hand. Dean's case proves the system can catch a compromised officer. It does not yet prove the system can prevent one. Until Boakai's administration treats this as a structural problem rather than a personnel matter, that distinction is going to keep mattering -- the next time, possibly, in a case too big to catch in time.

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