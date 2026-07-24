Nigeria: Court Sentences Man to Death By Hanging for Murder of Kano Housewife

The prosecution told the court that Mr Abdulkadir committed the offence on 6 April 2025, in Farawa Quarters in Kano.

The Kano State High Court in Kano on Friday sentenced Shuaibu Abdulkadir to death by hanging for the murder of a 23-year-old housewife, Rumasa'u Shuaibu.

Mr Abdulkadir, who resides in Chediyar Kuda, Shauchi Quarters, Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering judgement, Justice Farida Rabiu-Danbappa held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

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"I find Shuaibu Abdulkadir guilty. I hereby sentence you to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

"May Allah have mercy on your soul. You have 90 days to appeal," the judge held.

Earlier, the prosecution lawyer, Basiru Kabiru-Ali, told the court that Mr Abdulkadir committed the offence on 6 April 2025, in Farawa Quarters in Kano.

He said Mr Abdulkadir killed Ms Shuaibu, who was a friend of his girlfriend.

The prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered seven exhibits including the confessional statement, photograph and mobile phone of the deceased to prove its case against the defendant.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence which the prosecution stated contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Defence counsel, Mustapha Idris, presented the convict to testify in his own defence.

Mr Idris pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client, describing him as a first-time offender who had expressed remorse for his actions.

(NAN)