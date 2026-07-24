Nigeria: Milan, Fiorentina Bologna Target Chukwueze As He Faces Uncertain Future At Milan

Following uncertainty over his future with AC Milan, rival Italian clubs, Fiorentina and Bologna have taken bold steps to sign Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze from the Rossoneri this summer.

The 27-year-old has been facing an uncertain future since returning to the Rossoneri following the end of his loan spell at Fulham.

Chukwueze joined the Premier League club on loan at the start of the 2025-26 season. Although he produced flashes of his quality during his time at Craven Cottage, Fulham decided against making the move permanent, leading to his return to AC Milan.

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The Nigerian international has since attracted interest from Turkish Cup winners Trabzonspor. However, Chukwueze is reportedly not keen on a move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he would like to keep the winger as part of his plans for next season. Despite that, interest in the former Villarreal star continues to grow.

According to OneFootball, both Fiorentina and Bologna are now actively exploring a move for Chukwueze before the summer transfer window closes.

Fiorentina have admired the Nigerian in the past and are now looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new campaign. The Florence club are also monitoring another Super Eagles player as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

Bologna have also intensified their interest as they look to bolster their squad for next season. The Rossoblu see Chukwueze as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and experience to their attacking options.

Staying at AC Milan remains a realistic possibility, especially after Amorim publicly backed the Nigerian shortly after taking charge and hinted that he would be given the opportunity to impress during pre-season.

"Chukwueze will stay with us. We need players who know how to play one-on-one and he is capable of that. Saelemaekers too, he can play on the right or left", Soccernet.ng reported.

"It doesn't matter where they come from. If they train well and have the right characteristics, we'll find them a place. Before looking outside, let's look inside. Then we'll understand, paying attention to the budget. We want to do things well and choose the right players."

Even with Amorim's backing, a summer exit cannot be ruled out as interest in Chukwueze continues to gather momentum.

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Both Fiorentina and Bologna would offer attractive opportunities for the Super Eagles winger. Remaining in Serie A would also allow him to continue in a familiar environment without needing time to adapt to a new league.

Bologna, in particular, are pushing strongly for the transfer as they prepare for the possible departure of Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini, who has been linked with a move away from the club and his exit could open the door for Chukwueze to arrive.

For now, the Super Eagles winger remains an AC Milan player, but with the summer transfer window still open, more developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Whether he stays at San Siro or begins a new chapter elsewhere, the coming weeks could prove decisive as Chukwueze looks to revive his career and rediscover his best form.