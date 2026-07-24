Nigeria: Innovation Minister Tochukwu Udeh to Deliver Keynote Address At Enugu Gaming Conference 2026

Nigeria's ambition to build a globally competitive digital economy will take centre stage later this month as the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, has been confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour and keynote speaker at the Enugu Gaming Conference (EGC) 2026, scheduled for 29-30 July 2026 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu.

His participation marks a significant endorsement of the conference. It highlights the growing recognition of the gaming industry as a strategic driver of technological innovation, digital entrepreneurship and economic diversification in Nigeria.

Organised by Events Arcade Solutions Limited in partnership with the Enugu State Gaming and Lotteries Commission (ESGC), this year's conference is themed 'Code, Capital and Compliance: Unlocking Nigeria's iGaming Tech Opportunity'. It will bring together policymakers, regulators, gaming operators, technology innovators, investors, legal experts, fintech leaders, entrepreneurs and development partners to examine how technology, investment and forward-looking regulation can unlock the next phase of growth for Nigeria's digital gaming ecosystem.

A team from one of the leading lottery operators at the eventUdeh is expected to deliver a keynote address exploring the critical role of innovation, science and technology in accelerating economic growth, strengthening indigenous technology development, nurturing digital entrepreneurship and positioning Nigeria as Africa's leading hub for emerging technology industries.

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His address comes at a pivotal moment as governments across Africa increasingly leverage innovation and digital transformation to expand economic opportunities, create high-value jobs and attract investment. The minister's participation underscores the federal government's commitment to supporting technology-enabled industries that can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's knowledge economy.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of leading voices from across Africa's gaming and technology ecosystem, including Peter Kesitilwe, Chief Executive Officer of the African iGaming Alliance, who will facilitate the Government-Industry Roundtable; Jeremiah Maangi, Founder of iGaming Afrika (Kenya); Kelani Opeyemi Mercy, Co-founder and Lead of Isoftnova Technologies Limited; alongside regulators, compliance professionals, gaming technology developers, fintech executives, legal practitioners, startup founders, venture capital investors and other industry leaders shaping the future of Africa's gaming sector.

Prince Arinze Arum, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Gaming Commission delivering his welcome address at the 2025 edition of EGCSpeaking ahead of the conference, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Enugu State Gaming and Lotteries Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, described the Minister's acceptance as a strong validation of the conference's vision and growing national relevance.

"The participation of the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology reflects the increasing recognition of gaming technology as a strategic component of Nigeria's digital economy," Arum explained. "EGC2026 provides a unique platform where government, innovators, investors and industry leaders can collaborate to unlock new opportunities for technological advancement, investment, responsible regulation and sustainable economic growth."

He noted that the conference is designed to bridge the gap between policy and innovation while showcasing Nigeria's capacity to develop world-class digital solutions capable of competing on the global stage.

"The future of gaming is technology-driven. From artificial intelligence and software engineering to cybersecurity, payment infrastructure, regulatory technology, blockchain and data analytics, innovation is transforming every aspect of the industry. EGC2026 will convene the people, ideas and institutions driving this transformation and facilitate the conversations that will define the next chapter of Nigeria's gaming industry," stated Arum.

Cross section of participants and dignitaries at the 2025 EGCOver two days, participants will engage in keynote presentations, executive panel discussions, regulatory roundtables, technical masterclasses, exhibitions, high-level networking sessions and the highly anticipated Gaming Tech Startup Showcase, where emerging companies will demonstrate innovative solutions spanning gaming software, digital payments, fraud prevention, responsible gaming, regulatory technology, artificial intelligence and other emerging digital services.

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The conference is expected to attract delegates from government institutions, gaming regulatory authorities, licensed operators, technology companies, financial institutions, academia, development organisations, venture capital firms and international stakeholders, further strengthening Enugu's emergence as a leading destination for innovation, investment and policy dialogue within Africa's rapidly expanding digital gaming economy.

Registration for EGC2026 remains open to industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, technology innovators, students and other stakeholders interested in shaping the future of gaming, technology and digital innovation in Nigeria and across Africa.