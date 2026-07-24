Nigeria: Fubara Flags Off Riven Medical Industries, Backs Three-Month Delivery

· As Rivers targets pharmaceutical manufacturing hub

Rivers State Government, in partnership with Enbay Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, on Wednesday flagged off the construction of RIVEN Medical Industries project in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who performed the foundation-laying ceremony, described the project as a strategic investment that would reposition Rivers State as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, create employment opportunities, deepen industrialisation, and reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported medical products.

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Fubara expressed confidence that the first phase of the facility would become operational within three months.

The governor said his decision to support the initiative was informed by the company's implementation timeline and its commitment to delivering results within a short period.

He stated, "I accepted to be part of this project because I saw the timeline for its execution. I am convinced that in the next three months, the first phase of this project will be visible to the good people of Rivers State."

He assured residents that the project would be completed as planned, stressing that it represents more than a ceremonial event but a deliberate effort to drive economic development.

According to him, the commencement of production of medical consumables and other pharmaceutical products in Rivers State would stimulate manufacturing, attract investors and buyers from across Nigeria and beyond, while transforming Obio/Akpor into a major economic hub.

Fubara stated, "When this project takes off, medical consumables and other products will begin to flow from Rivers State. People from other parts of the world can even come here to place orders.

"Employment will be created, our youths will be engaged, and several ancillary businesses will spring up around this facility."

The governor urged the host community and other stakeholders to support the company, stating that peace and unity remain essential ingredients for sustainable development.

He stressed, "We cannot make progress in the face of disunity. The host community must accommodate the company, while government will continue to provide the enabling environment for smooth operations. On behalf of the Rivers State Government, I assure you of our total support to ensure the success of this project."

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enbay Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mr. Eniye Oweifie, described the ground-breaking ceremony as the beginning of a new era for Rivers State and Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry.

Oweifie said the project was conceived through a strategic partnership between the Rivers State government and Enbay Pharmaceutical Industries to promote industrial growth, innovation, and economic transformation.

According to him, the project would be executed in phases, beginning with pharmaceutical formulation and gelatin capsule production, which he said would be the first of its kind in Africa.

He disclosed that the facility would also manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), another first on the African continent, thereby reducing Nigeria's reliance on imports from India and China.

Oweifie explained, "No manufacturing company in Africa currently produces gelatin capsules, and no pharmaceutical company in Africa manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Every pharmaceutical company imports these materials from India and China. This factory will bridge that gap."

He acknowledged the contributions of the company's technical partners from India, mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, expressing confidence that the project would meet global standards.

Oweifie also commended Fubara for creating an enabling environment for private investment, describing the administration's support as instrumental in transforming the project from conception to reality.

Permanent Secretary-designate in the Rivers State Ministry of Health and State Director of Medical Services, Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, said the project would strengthen Nigeria's healthcare system by improving local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and ensuring medicine security.

Wachukwu observed that Nigeria's heavy dependence on imported pharmaceutical products had exposed the country to supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange volatility, and rising healthcare costs.

According to him, the RIVEN Medical Industries project would reduce dependence on imported medicines, encourage pharmaceutical innovation, and create employment opportunities for pharmacists, scientists, engineers, and other professionals.

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Wachukwu added that the initiative aligned with the Rivers State government's vision of building a resilient healthcare system while creating an investor-friendly environment.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Dr. Gift Worlu, lauded Fubara for personally attending the ground-breaking ceremony, saying it underscores the importance of the investment to the state's economic future.

Worlu called on traditional rulers, government agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to support the successful completion of the project.

He urged residents to embrace unity, saying collective cooperation remains essential to achieving sustainable development.

Worlu stated, "We may have different local governments and speak different languages, but we are one people. There may be misunderstandings, but what matters is our ability to manage our differences and move forward together."

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from across the country, including politicians, medical experts, traditional leaders, community people, and international community representatives.