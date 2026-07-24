Nigeria: Akpabio - Tinubu Giving Insecurity Utmost Attention, and He's Promised Lasting Relief

· Defence industry elects new leadership to drive local arms production

·Reps call for national drone industrialisation policy to boost manufacturing capacity

·Troops intensify offensive against terrorist network, confirm killing of ISWAP chief photographer, foreign accomplices

Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade Linus Aleke and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

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Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the President Bola Tinubu was giving security utmost attention and that insecurity would soon become a thing of the past.

Akpabio, who gave the assurances while receiving members of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, led by its National President, Dr. Lima Ahmed, on a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly in Abuja, said the government would overcome Nigeria's security challenges, as the federal government has intensified efforts to restore peace across the country.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President said the administration was according the security situation the highest priority, citing the recent rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State as evidence of the government's determination to tackle insecurity.

"As Nigerians, we are all aware of the insecurity challenges confronting the country. President Bola Tinubu is giving the situation his utmost attention, and that is what led to the recent release of the schoolchildren who were abducted in Oyo State.

"The current administration is doing a whole lot, and I can assure you that very soon, the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past. Don't rely on what you hear or see on social media because they do not reflect the true situation in the country," he said.

Akpabio also spoke on women's participation in politics, attributing the reluctance of many women to support female candidates during elections to the conduct of some women who had previously occupied public offices but failed to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to promoting women's causes and pledged the support of the Senate for the forthcoming international ladies' golf tournament scheduled to hold at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Earlier, the National President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Dr. Lima Ahmed, thanked Akpabio for granting the delegation audience and formally invited him to the international tournament. She also decorated the Senate President as the Grand Patron of the association in recognition of his support for the promotion of women's sports and related initiatives.

Defence Industry Elects New Leadership to Drive Local Arms Production

The Defence Industry Association of Nigeria (DIAN) has elected a new Executive Committee, promising to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing, expand technology partnerships and accelerate the growth of the nation's defence industrial base.

The development came at a time Nigeria had intensified efforts to reduce dependence on imported military hardware and build a self-reliant defence industry capable of supporting the operational needs of the Armed Forces and other security agencies confronting terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft and other emerging security threats.

Leading the newly elected Executive Committee is Maj. Gen. B.I. Alaya of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) as Chairman.

Other members included Alhaji Saifullahi Babangida of Vinicius Global Link Ltd as Vice Chairman, Ogonna Okonkwo of DICON-SMARTFIT Ltd as General Secretary, Otunba Adedotun Henry Bademosi of Phylote Nigeria Limited as Financial Secretary and Dr. Chuks Ekwueme of UNICCON Group of Companies as Treasurer.

There was also Sunday Akhigbe of White-Hat Consults Ltd as Welfare Secretary, Bem Ibrahim Garba of DICON Gray Insignia Nigeria Ltd as Publicity Secretary, and Charles Ibanga of X-Shield Solutions Company Limited as Assistant Financial Secretary.

Announcing the outcome of the election in a statement by the General Secretary, Ogonna Okonkwo, the Association said the new leadership would provide strategic direction for Nigeria's foremost body representing companies and organisations operating in the defence, security, aerospace and related industrial sectors.

Reps Seek National Drone Industrialisation Policy to Boost Manufacturing Capacity

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to establish structured capital support for credible Nigerian drone manufacturing companies.

These included Beirech UAS, Terra Industries, Elites Group, Pro-force, and the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), to enable them expand their operations and attain the standards required for military procurement.

The lawmakers proposed that funding support should be channelled through institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BoI), the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), and other appropriate financing mechanisms.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled: "The Need to Adopt a Strategic Drone Industrialisation Policy with a View to Strengthening Nigeria's Defence Manufacturing Capacity," sponsored by Hon. Ademorin Kuye yesterday.

Leading the debate on the motion, Kuye raised concerns over the persistent and changing security challenges confronting the country, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and pipeline vandalism.

He noted that these threats had continued to put significant pressure on the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

The House observed that Nigeria has several key advantages that could position it as a major hub for drone technology.

Consequently, the House mandated its joint Committees on Defence, National Security and Intelligence, Science and Technology, and Industry and Commerce to formulate and adopt a National Drone Industrialisation Policy.

Troops Intensify Offensive Against Terrorist, Kill ISWAP Photographer, Foreign Allies

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intensified their offensive against terrorist groups in the North-east, recording a major breakthrough with the killing of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)'s chief photographer and several foreign accomplices during a series of coordinated operations.

In a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the military described the latest development as a significant blow to the terrorist group's media, intelligence and operational capabilities.

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Confirming the killing of the terrorist propagandist and his accomplices, the statement said: "Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has confirmed the elimination of Abu Salim al-Barnawi, a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP raid commander turned chief photographer and propaganda operative, during the failed terrorist attack on a military location last week.

"Further reports confirmed Abu Salim was eliminated alongside other members of the ISWAP mobile media team, including Abu Umar Khattab and Abu Khalid Usman. It could be recalled that the video camera was recovered among the other items stated in OPHK official statement."

Captain Goni said the terrorist group had now been compelled to acknowledge his death through the publication of an obituary, exposing yet another significant loss within its dwindling ranks.

According to him, "Intelligence indicates that Abu Salim al-Barnawi previously led cross-border terrorist raids into Cameroon before being reassigned to the group's media wing, where he was responsible for photographing and filming terrorist attacks, producing propaganda, and glorifying the group's atrocities in an attempt to recruit impressionable individuals and deceive the public.

"The elimination of Abu Salim's led ISWAP mobile media team during the failed infiltration attempt at Cross Kauwa on 12 July 2026, further underscores the devastating impact of Operation Hadin Kai's sustained offensive operations.

"During the failed attack, troops inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, eliminating several high-profile fighters including a Syrian Arab, a Quaid named Aliyu Zabarmari, while another Arab mercenary remains missing till date. Several other key fighters sustained severe injuries as they fled under intense military pressure."