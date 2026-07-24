Nigeria: Arokodare Breaks Silence Amid Wolves Training Controversy

The Nigerian forward released a statement via his social media pages on Wednesday

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has publicly responded to the growing controversy surrounding his future at Wolverhampton Wanderers, insisting that he remains committed to the club and rejecting what he described as inaccurate reports about his conduct.

The Nigerian forward released a statement via his social media pages on Wednesday evening, hours after reports emerged alleging he was involved in a training-ground dispute at Wolves' Compton Park base.

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Arokodare said he was "surprised and disappointed" by the media coverage, maintaining that several reports did not accurately reflect events.

"I was very surprised and disappointed to see the media reports today, many of which are inaccurate."

The statement came after Wolves correspondent Nathan Judah reported that training had been cancelled following an alleged disagreement involving the striker.

According to Mr Judah, Arokodare reportedly refused to leave the pitch after being instructed not to train with the first team, with new manager Cesar Peixoto said to be taking a firm stance against what was described as poor discipline and player power.

The report further claimed that extra security measures were put in place at the training ground and that the Nigerian would not travel with the squad for their match against Maidenhead United.

Neither Wolves nor Arokodare had publicly commented on the allegations at the time, but the striker's statement appeared to address the speculation directly.

Reaffirming his professionalism, Arokodare stressed that throughout his career, he has always maintained the highest standards both on and off the pitch.

"Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards.

"My commitment has always been to prepare myself as well as possible so that I can contribute to my teammates and the club whenever I am called upon."

The 25-year-old also made it clear that he remains under contract with Wolves and intends to fulfil every obligation attached to that agreement.

"I remain under contract with Wolves, and my only intention is to fulfil my responsibilities professionally by training, doing my job, and contributing to the team in accordance with that contract."

The latest development comes amid increasing uncertainty over Arokodare's future at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Serie A side Fiorentina had submitted a proposal worth around £22 million (approximately ₦40.64 billion), structured as an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy. The striker has also been linked with clubs in Belgium, France and Turkey, although no deal has been finalised.

If confirmed, the reported training-ground incident would represent another disciplinary concern involving the former KRC Genk forward. During Wolves' difficult relegation campaign last season, Arokodare was reportedly involved in a dressing-room altercation with teammate Mateus Mane.

Then manager at the time Rob Edwards later confirmed the matter had been resolved internally.

The reported standoff also arrives amid FIFA's newly introduced player protection regulations.

Last month, FIFA, alongside FIFPRO, announced major amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, particularly Article 17, aimed at preventing clubs from isolating contracted players in an attempt to force transfers.

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Under the revised rules, players are generally expected to continue training with the senior squad unless there is a legitimate sporting or medical reason for exclusion. Clubs found to have breached the regulations could face sanctions, transfer restrictions and financial penalties.

While there is currently no suggestion that Wolves have violated FIFA's updated rules, any confirmed exclusion from first-team training without genuine sporting justification could potentially attract scrutiny under the new framework.

With the transfer window still open and interest from several clubs continuing to grow, Arokodare's future remains one of the biggest unresolved stories at Molineux. His latest statement, however, leaves little doubt about his position: he insists he remains committed to training, fulfilling his contract and conducting himself professionally despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.