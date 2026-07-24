Nigeria: 'The Winning Mentality Starts Here' - Awoniyi Targets Strong Nottingham Forest Season After Pre-Season Goal

Awoniyi, who endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign due to injuries and inconsistent form, delivered another encouraging display as he continued his resurgence ahead of the new season

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi believes Nottingham Forest's pursuit of success in the 2026/27 season begins long before the opening whistle of the Premier League campaign, insisting that the club is already laying the foundations for a winning mentality during pre-season.

The Nigerian international made the statement after captaining Forest and finding the back of the net in their convincing 3-0 pre-season victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Awoniyi, who endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign due to injuries and inconsistent form, delivered another encouraging display as he continued his resurgence ahead of the new season.

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The former Union Berlin forward finished last season strongly, registering three goals and two assists in his final six Premier League appearances, and will now be hoping to carry that momentum into another campaign with new coach Oliver Glasner's side.

Speaking to Forest TV after the victory, the 28-year-old expressed his delight at getting on the scoresheet while stressing that pre-season is primarily about regaining sharpness, rhythm and confidence.

"It feels good, and that's what the preseason is all about, getting the rhythm, ready for the season, and getting goals," Awoniyi said.

Focus on fitness and preparation

The Super Eagles striker acknowledged that the physical demands of pre-season have been intense, particularly in the challenging weather conditions, but insisted every player understands the importance of the work being done behind the scenes.

"It is very hot, but at the end of the day, preseason is all about getting fit and getting the minutes. I think we all know this, and the goal is just to be ready before the first game, and everyone knows it, and we just keep going."

For Awoniyi, however, physical preparation is only one part of the equation.

The Nigerian believes the mentality developed during pre-season often determines how teams perform once competitive football begins.

"The winning mentality starts here"

Reflecting on Forest's ambitions for the upcoming campaign, Awoniyi explained that every successful season is built on the standards established during pre-season.

"For me, I always say this, the games we win in the season start from now. This is where you get the bits done because when the season starts, there might be less minutes to do the runs and this is where the winning mentality starts. If you go in to achieve anything, you start from here."

His comments underline Forest's determination to build on last season and ensure the squad is physically and mentally prepared before competitive action begins.

Positive atmosphere in camp

Awoniyi also praised the atmosphere within Nottingham Forest's training camp, highlighting the contribution of the coaching staff and backroom personnel in creating a productive environment.

According to the Nigerian forward, the togetherness within the squad has made preparations both enjoyable and effective.

"It's been great with everyone, the coaching staff, nutritionist, and medical staff; everyone has been helpful. I think it has been great and fun to be together again and getting to understand each other."

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Eyes on the next test

Forest will continue their preparations with another pre-season outing against Vitória Sport Clube on Sunday, and Awoniyi insists the focus remains on ensuring every member of the squad accumulates valuable minutes before the competitive season kicks off.

"The game on Sunday is all about getting the necessary minutes and everyone to be ready and ready for the season."

Having overcome a difficult spell marked by injuries, Awoniyi appears determined to make a fresh start.

His goal against Blackburn is another encouraging sign that the Nigerian striker is rediscovering his sharpness, and with his confidence growing, he will aim to translate his impressive pre-season form into goals and consistent performances as Nottingham Forest prepare for what they hope will be a successful 2026/27 campaign.