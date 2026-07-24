Ghana: GA Mantse Backs 24-Hour Economy, Rallies Stakeholders

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has pledged his full support for the government's 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development (24H+) Programme, describing it as a critical pathway to Ghana's economic transformation and financial independence.

He said the initiative offers a unique opportunity to boost productivity, expand exports, create jobs and place the country on a path of sustained growth, stressing the need for all stakeholders to rally behind its implementation.

The Ga Mantse made the call at the Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW) 2026 in Accra, where he urged businesses, investors, development partners and industry leaders to actively support the programme.

He said Ghana must take the concept seriously, noting that it holds the key to the country's financial freedom. He cautioned that it would be a mistake not to fully explore and benefit from it.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also declared his personal commitment to championing the initiative wherever the opportunity arises, saying he would continue to promote the vision and opportunities of the 24H+ Programme on every available platform.

He stated that he would be present anywhere discussions on the 24-hour economy were taking place, underscoring his determination to support its rollout.

The endorsement signals strong backing from one of the country's foremost traditional authorities and reflects the growing support the programme is receiving from traditional leaders.

The Ga Mantse emphasised that chiefs and traditional authorities have a critical role to play in ensuring the success of the initiative.

He said they must help maintain peace and stability within their jurisdictions, facilitate access to land for strategic investments and support skills development efforts to prepare the youth for emerging job opportunities.

According to him, Ghana's economic transformation can only be achieved through a collective effort involving government, the private sector, traditional authorities, development partners and local communities.

He, therefore, encouraged stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the 24H+ Programme to drive industrialisation, enhance productivity and improve livelihoods.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II further disclosed that his commitment extends beyond Ghana's borders, revealing that he recently chaired a similar programme on the 24-hour economy in Canada, where he promoted Ghana's initiative to an international audience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that such engagements are crucial in attracting global interest and investment, as well as strengthening partnerships to support the successful implementation of the programme.

The endorsement is expected to deepen collaboration between the 24H+ Secretariat, traditional authorities, the private sector and development partners as efforts intensify to roll out the initiative.

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme is the government's flagship strategy aimed at increasing productivity through continuous production and service delivery, accelerating industrial growth, expanding exports and creating sustainable employment.

Government believes the programme will help build a more productive, competitive and inclusive economy by encouraging round-the-clock economic activity and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and workers across the country.