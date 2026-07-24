Ghana: PURC Steps Up Consumer Protection, Resolves 433 Complaints

The Northern Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has resolved 433 out of 436 complaints received during the first half of 2026, representing 99.31 per cent.

The Commission disclosed this in its Mid-Year 2026 Regional Performance Report, which also highlighted improvements in consumer protection, utility service delivery and public education across the region.

According to the report, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) accounted for the bulk of complaints, recording 409 cases, representing 93.81 per cent of the total. Ghana Water Limited (GWL) recorded 27 complaints, representing 6.19 per cent.

Of these, the Commission said it successfully resolved 407 complaints involving NEDCo and 26 relating to GWL within the period under review.

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The report noted that the complaints management process had a positive impact on both customers and utility service providers in the region.

It further indicated that the office facilitated bill adjustments in favour of six NEDCo customers, amounting to GH¢67,371.51.

In addition, the Commission facilitated revenue recovery on behalf of NEDCo from three individuals, totalling GH¢85,224.48.

On infrastructure, the report said the PURC office facilitated the replacement and installation of five transformers in Kootingli, Bunglung and Suburu in the Bimbilla area.

It also supported the replacement of 10 high-tension poles and nine broken low-voltage poles, as well as the conversion of four faulty single-phase postpaid meters to prepaid meters. Additionally, 10 low-voltage cable faults were repaired promptly.

The report further stated that the Commission intensified its consumer education and stakeholder engagement programmes through a series of outreach activities across the region.

These engagements, it explained, were aimed at educating consumers on their rights and responsibilities, while also enabling the Commission to gather first-hand information on challenges affecting utility service delivery in various communities.

The Commission said it would continue to engage traditional authorities, opinion leaders, youth groups, as well as the Christian community and Muslim clerics across the region.