Ghana: GPHA Celebrates 40 Years With Unity Walk, Wellness Drive

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has launched activities to mark its 40th anniversary with colourful health and awareness walks in Tema and Takoradi.

The events, led by the Directors of Port for Tema and Takoradi, Mr Tebon Zumah and Captain James Richmond Quayson respectively, brought together management, staff, retirees, families, union executives and members of the wider GPHA community in a strong show of unity and camaraderie.

Clad in the Authority's blue, yellow and white colours, participants marched through principal streets amid music, dancing and chants, promoting healthy living while celebrating four decades of service to Ghana's maritime and trade sectors.

Addressing participants at the Junior Club House at Tema Community Two after the walk, Mr Zumah commended staff and retirees for their enthusiasm and resilience.

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He expressed appreciation to the GPHA workforce for their dedication over the years, noting that their commitment had helped sustain public confidence in the country's ports and supported Ghana's trade facilitation agenda.

Mr Zumah disclosed that management was considering making the health walk a regular feature on the Authority's calendar, citing its physical, mental and social benefits.

He also announced plans to establish a dedicated sports centre to provide staff with a permanent space for recreational and wellness activities, including fitness programmes and sporting events.

He urged employees to remain committed to excellence in their duties to ensure that the Tema and Takoradi ports continue to strengthen their reputation as efficient and competitive trade gateways in the sub-region.

In Takoradi, Captain Quayson described the anniversary as a celebration of the merger that gave birth to the modern GPHA.

He lauded the Authority's transformation into a key shipping and logistics hub and praised staff for their commitment to efficient service delivery.

According to him, every department remained focused on a shared goal of ensuring operational excellence.