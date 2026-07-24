Ghana: Inspired Foundation Brings Relief to Expectant Mothers

The Chief Executive Officer of the Inspired Foundation, Mrs Maame Agyei, has reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting vulnerable mothers through its newly introduced annual initiative, Bumps and Brunch.

The programme is aimed at easing the financial burden associated with pregnancy and early motherhood, while offering emotional support to expectant and new mothers.

Speaking at an event to offer the support to the beneficiaries in Accra on Tuesday, Mrs Agyei said this year's edition brought together 50 beneficiaries, most of whom were drawn from the Pentecost Hospital.

She explained that the initiative was designed to provide practical assistance and encouragement to women who may lack the financial means or family support to celebrate the arrival of their babies.

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According to her, the foundation's mission is to bring hope and transform lives through collective generosity, with 'Bumps and Brunch' serving as a platform to empower mothers during a critical stage of their lives.

Mrs Agyei said the programme was modelled on the concept of a traditional baby shower, where expectant mothers receive gifts to help them prepare for childbirth and the care of their newborns.

"Not everybody has friends and family who can organise baby showers for them. Through this initiative, we have come together as a community to support these women, ensuring that they also experience the joy and care that every mother deserves," she said.

She stressed that the primary objective of the programme was to help reduce the financial strain associated with pregnancy while celebrating women who play a vital role in nurturing the next generation.

Mrs Agyei further announced that *Bumps and Brunch* would become an annual event under the foundation's expanding portfolio of social intervention programmes.

She noted that future editions would extend beyond Pentecost Hospital to cover different communities and health facilities each year in order to broaden the initiative's reach and impact.

"Our goal is to reach more women across the country so that the impact of this initiative continues to grow," she added.

Mrs Agyei said the Inspired Foundation runs several social intervention programmes targeted at supporting underserved and underprivileged groups, adding that institutionalising Bumps and Brunch underscores the organisation's long-term commitment to maternal welfare.

The event brought together expectant and new mothers for a celebration that combined support, encouragement and the presentation of essential baby items.

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It forms part of the foundation's broader efforts to improve the welfare of vulnerable communities through sustainable social support programmes.