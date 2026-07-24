Ghana: Church Advocates Greater Inclusion for Persons With Disabilities

The Nsawam Road Church of Christ has called for greater inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in churches, schools and society.

It urged Christians, families and educators to ensure that no one is excluded because of disability or age.

The church said creating accessible environments, promoting inclusive education and strengthening sign language support would enable PWDs to participate fully in worship, learning and community life with dignity and respect.

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The call was made during a two-week Deaf Awareness Month programme organised by the church's Deaf Ministry from July 5 to 12, on the theme: "Opening Ears, Opening Hearts, Caring for Persons with Disabilities God's Way.

The programme sought to educate church members and the wider community on disability awareness and the need to promote inclusion for children, adults and older persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the first session, the Elder in charge of the Deaf Ministry, Bishop John K. Essel, delivered a presentation titled 'Love That Understands,' drawing on Mark 7:37 to highlight the compassion of Jesus towards persons with disabilities.

He said genuine Christian love requires understanding, acceptance and support for every individual, stressing that disability does not diminish a person's worth since all people are created in the image of God.

Bishop Essel encouraged Christians to listen before judging, avoid discrimination and recognise the abilities of persons with disabilities rather than focusing on their limitations.

He also urged members to learn appropriate ways of communicating with PWDs to ensure their full participation in church activities.

Minister Eric K. Sapey Jnr underscored the importance of education for children with disabilities, describing it as a pathway to independence and meaningful participation in national development.

At the second session, Prof. Daniel Fobi, a lecturer and sign language interpreter at the Department of Special Education, University of Education, Winneba, said inclusion meant creating welcoming environments where everyone feels valued, respected and accepted, regardless of ability, age or social status.

Speaking on the topic, 'Inclusion in the Church, School, and Society: One Body, Nobody Left Behind,' he said churches have a responsibility to support marginalised people and remove barriers that prevent them from worshipping and serving God.

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Prof. Fobi also called on schools to provide inclusive education by making classrooms accessible, adopting appropriate teaching methods and ensuring that learning materials meet the needs of all learners.

He identified cultural, social, economic and physical barriers as major obstacles to inclusion and urged churches, schools and communities to address them through education, advocacy and deliberate engagement.