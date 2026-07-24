Ghana: Shekinah Glory Bakery Renovates Children's Physiotherapy Unit At Tth

The management and staff of Shekinah Glory Bakery have renovated the children's unit of the Physiotherapy Department of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to create a more child-friendly environment for young patients receiving rehabilitation services.

The project, undertaken as part of the bakery's corporate social responsibility, included the branding of the unit with colourful artwork and the donation of toys and play materials to support children undergoing physiotherapy.

Speaking at the commissioning of the renovated unit, the Head of the Physiotherapy Department, Dr Mensah Yao Amedzo, said the department attends to children with developmental delays, mobility challenges and other conditions that affect their ability to sit, crawl or walk.

He explained that creating an attractive and welcoming environment would improve children's participation in therapy sessions.

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"Children love colourful and beautiful environments. If you want to help them regain their functions, it is important to do so in a place that is appealing and welcoming. For children, the best way to learn is through play, and the toys donated will help make therapy more engaging," he said.

Dr Amedzo expressed appreciation to Shekinah Glory Bakery for responding promptly to the department's appeal and described the intervention as the beginning of a stronger partnership with the hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shekinah Glory Bakery, Mrs Esinam Ofori Baah, said the renovation was inspired by her personal experience after undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital following a road accident two years ago.

She said the dedication and professionalism of the physiotherapy team contributed significantly to her recovery, motivating her company to support the department.

"I am alive because of Tamale Teaching Hospital. Physiotherapy has not been easy, but the staff never gave up on me. This is our way of giving back and encouraging others to support the hospital so it can continue to provide quality care," she said.

The Director for Medical Affairs at TTH, Professor Alhassan Abdul-Mumin, commended the bakery for the gesture and urged other corporate organisations to support the hospital's efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

He said although the physiotherapy department had witnessed significant improvements in recent years, additional investments were needed to bring the facility to the desired standard.

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"We appreciate this partnership and hope it will inspire other organisations to support the hospital. Together, we can continue to improve the quality of care for our patients, especially children," he said.

The Director for Allied Health Services at TTH said the colourful environment and play materials would help reduce anxiety among children undergoing physiotherapy and encourage active participation in their rehabilitation.

Hospital management expressed optimism that the intervention would enhance the recovery experience of young patients while appealing to individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropic organisations to support the hospital with equipment and infrastructure to improve healthcare delivery.

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