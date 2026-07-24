Ghana: AIB Ghana Boss Named Interim WASASI President

The Acting Commissioner of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) Ghana, Mr John Wumborti, has been appointed Interim President of the West African Society of Air Safety Investigators (WASASI).

WASASI is the regional chapter of the International Society of Air Safety Investigators (ISASI), the global professional body for air safety investigators.

The appointment, announced on Thursday, July 16, 2026, is expected to strengthen Ghana's presence in regional and global aviation safety discussions, while offering an opportunity to deepen aircraft accident investigation capacity both locally and across West Africa.

Mr Wumborti will serve in the role pending the organisation of elections by WASASI.

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Speaking after the announcement, he described the appointment as a major milestone for Ghana and the Bureau.

He said that it would enable the country to contribute more meaningfully to international decision-making on aircraft accident investigations.

He explained that by virtue of the position, he automatically becomes a member of the ISASI Council, where key decisions on aviation safety and accident investigations are taken.

Mr Wumborti said the development gives Ghana a voice at the highest level of global air safety deliberations and creates an avenue to highlight the challenges confronting aircraft accident investigations in the country and the wider West African region.

He noted that Ghana's aircraft accident investigation system is still evolving and requires sustained capacity building through specialised training, technical support and stronger international collaboration.

According to him, the new role would allow him to advocate increased support from the global aviation safety community to strengthen investigation capabilities across West Africa and enhance overall aviation safety.

Mr Wumborti indicated that one of his immediate priorities would be to engage fellow investigators within the sub-region to identify shared challenges and develop a common agenda for presentation at the international level.

He said the concerns of the region would be tabled at the ISASI Annual Seminar scheduled for Boston in the United States in September this year.

The appointment is expected to further raise Ghana's profile in the global aviation safety space, while deepening collaboration among air safety investigators in West Africa towards preventing aircraft accidents and incidents.

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WASASI promotes aviation safety by encouraging the exchange of ideas, experiences and information from aircraft accident and incident investigations.

It also advances technical knowledge through education, lectures, presentations and professional collaboration among investigators.