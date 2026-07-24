Ghana: Ref Nunoo, Akugre Appointed for Wafu B U-20 Championship

23 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Elite referee Julian Nunoo and Assistant Referee Theophilus Akugre have been appointed to officiate at the upcoming WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nunoo is the only Ghanaian centre referee selected for the prestigious tournament, which will take place from July 26 to August 10, 2026.

The experienced referee, who was named Ghana's Best Referee in 2023, continues to earn recognition from football authorities for his excellent decision-making, fitness levels and command of matches.

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His selection to officiate at the regional championship underscores the confidence that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and WAFU Zone B have in his abilities.

Assistant Referee Theophilus Akugre's invitation also marked another significant achievement in his officiating career and reinforcing Ghana's growing presence in international football refereeing.

Akugre's selection is a reflection of his dedication, consistency and impressive performances in domestic and international competitions over the years.

His appointment by WAFU Zone B demonstrates the confidence football authorities have in his ability to perform at the highest level.

The WAFU Zone B U20 Championship will bring together the finest young football talents from across the region in a highly competitive tournament that serves as the qualification pathway to the 2027 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

For Akugre, the tournament presents another opportunity to showcase his officiating qualities on the international stage while contributing to the successful organization of one of West Africa's premier youth football events. His presence among the selected officials is also a testament to the progress being made in Ghanaian refereeing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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