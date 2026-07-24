Liberia: Ameu Launches Campus Mental Health Program

African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) is preparing to launch a campus-based mental health and psychosocial support program for its students, faculty and staff.

The program, scheduled to begin August 1, follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between AMEU and Haven of Hope Counselling and Therapeutic Services.

The partnership will provide structured mental health care, psychosocial support, public awareness and capacity-building services intended to strengthen emotional wellness across the university community.

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AMEU President Rev. Alvin E. Attah described the initiative as an important step toward creating a safer and more supportive learning environment.

"The mental health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain a priority for AME University," Attah said. "This partnership reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every member of our community has access to the support needed to thrive academically, professionally and personally."

The program will focus on mental health preparedness and prevention, early intervention, peer counselling, capacity building and improved access to professional support services.

Planned activities include training for peer-support groups, trauma-informed development programs for faculty, specialized training for non-academic employees and a campus-wide awareness campaign.

The university said the partnership would equip members of the AMEU community with practical skills to manage stress, respond to trauma, support their peers and improve their academic and personal well-being.