West Africa: Political Hatred Threatens Liberia's Future

-VP Koung Warns

MONROVIA, July 23, 2026 -- Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has warned that political hatred, misinformation and division are weakening Liberia and threatening its prospects for peace and development.

Koung called on Liberians, particularly political leaders and their supporters, to abandon what he described as the "politics of bitterness" and work collectively for the country's progress.

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He spoke Tuesday night while delivering the keynote address at the 16th Golden Image Awards at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

"I am aware that differences in opinion are healthy in every democracy," Koung said. "But when political disagreement turns into hatred, insults, misinformation or division, it weakens the very nation we all desire to see prosper."

His remarks come amid heightened political exchanges over several national issues, including the major suspected drug seizure in Duazon and legal proceedings involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and former Chief of Protocol Nora Finda Bundoo.

Those developments have intensified public debate over justice, accountability and the rule of law, particularly between supporters of the governing Unity Party and the opposition Congress for Democratic Change. Koung did not directly reference the cases in his address.

The vice president said Liberia's future could not be built by the government or any single political party, county, ethnic group, religion or generation.

"It can only be built when all Liberians see themselves as stakeholders in our nation's future," he said.

Koung urged citizens to embrace dialogue and reconciliation despite their political differences.

"Let us reject the politics of bitterness and embrace the politics of ideas," he said. "Let us replace suspicion with trust, hostility with dialogue, and division with reconciliation."

As Liberia prepares to celebrate its Independence Day anniversary, Koung said the occasion should remind citizens of the sacrifices made by previous generations and their responsibility to build a better country for those yet unborn.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to attracting investment, supporting private-sector growth, expanding infrastructure, strengthening agriculture, improving access to electricity, promoting manufacturing and creating jobs.

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However, he said those objectives could not be achieved without national peace and unity.

"Without peace, there can be no lasting prosperity, and without unity, there can be no sustainable progress," Koung said.

He challenged Liberians to become a generation remembered for transforming the country through courage and concrete action rather than words alone.

The Golden Image Awards, founded by Ambassador Juli Endee, recognize individuals for outstanding contributions to Liberia and the international community. This year's ceremony formed part of Liberia's 2026 Independence Day activities.