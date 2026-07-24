Liberia: Governance Commission, Nicol Sign Staff Health Insurance Deal

The Governance Commission (GC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL) to provide health insurance coverage for its employees and their dependents.

The agreement, signed Wednesday at the commission's conference room in Sinkor, extends coverage to employees, their spouses or significant others, and children.

GC Executive Director Jallah Kesselly described the agreement as a milestone in the commission's efforts to improve staff welfare.

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"For those of you who have been with the GC over a protracted period, I think we can all agree that the opportunity to provide health benefits to our staff is something we should be proud of and celebrate," Kesselly said.

He thanked the GC Board of Commissioners for approving the initiative, saying employee benefits beyond salaries add value to the workforce.

Kesselly also encouraged public and private institutions to introduce similar programs, stressing the importance of cooperation between government entities.

"We are very proud because this is an exercise we are undertaking in collaboration with another state institution, NICOL," he said. "We urge and encourage our colleagues in both the public and private sectors to follow suit."

Kesselly said health emergencies are unpredictable and insurance coverage could help employees and their families obtain medical care when needed.

"This provides an opportunity for those of us who see value in having health insurance," he said. "It allows you, your spouse or significant other, and children to have some form of coverage should the need arise."

NICOL Acting Managing Director Abdullah S. Swaray said the state-owned insurer considers public employees the government's most important assets.

"We believe that our mandate has to do with insuring all government assets, and the biggest asset the government has is its human assets," Swaray said.

He said the policy would enable employees and their dependents to seek treatment without waiting for their monthly salaries, potentially reducing work absences and improving productivity.

"The moment you are sick, you can go to the hospital and return to work to serve the Liberian people," Swaray said.

He encouraged other government institutions to partner with NICOL, arguing that cooperation among state entities could improve efficiency across the public sector.

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Officials said the agreement is expected to reduce the financial burden employees face during medical emergencies and improve access to healthcare.

Details concerning premiums, healthcare providers and the full scope of coverage were not disclosed during the ceremony.