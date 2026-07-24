West Africa: Liberia's Housing Crisis Deepens As U.S.$16.8m Project Goes Unfunded

MONROVIA, July 23, 2026 -- The National Housing Authority (NHA) says Liberia's housing crisis continues to worsen as the government has yet to fund proposed affordable housing projects, including a US$16.8 million plan to construct 600 homes.

NHA Managing Director Florence K. Geegbae said the authority submitted the US$16,813,800 proposal during the fiscal year 2026 budget preparation and defense process. The project was expected to provide housing for approximately 2,640 Liberians over three fiscal periods but received no funding.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Geegbae said the NHA also submitted proposals covering affordable housing, serviced sites and slum upgrading.

However, she said the authority received allocations of US$24,000, US$30,000 and US$300,000 during three fiscal periods--amounts she described as inadequate to begin the proposed projects.

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Citing the World Bank's Environmental and Social Review Summary, Geegbae said Liberia will require more than 512,000 urban housing units by 2030.

She said the country needs 200,000 new homes to ease overcrowding, another 163,035 units to meet population growth and approximately 4,891 units annually to replace aging and damaged structures.

According to the NHA official, nearly 70 percent of Liberia's population lives in slum communities or inadequate housing conditions.

Despite the funding constraints, Geegbae said the NHA has begun acquiring and preparing land for a Special Presidential Project involving the construction of 600 housing units in six pilot counties.

The homes will be designed, constructed and sold to public servants. Based on Liberia's average household size of 4.4 people, the project is expected to benefit approximately 2,640 residents.

Geegbae said the project could also create about 3,000 indirect jobs for landowners, transport workers, building-material suppliers, food vendors and others.

She disclosed that contracts for another 480 homes under four public-private partnerships have been submitted to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for review.

The 480 homes would be constructed at three locations using NHA-approved designs, bills of quantities and site plans, and are expected to accommodate approximately 2,112 people.

Geegbae said the authorities have negotiated and begun purchasing 478 acres of land in Bologan, Bomi County; Whowein, Margibi County; and Croiserville/Fendell.

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She also reported that the NHA and Shelter Afrique's regional office have submitted an Urban and Sustainable Housing Development Program proposal for funding under the African Development Bank's Transition Support Facility, with the endorsement of the finance minister.

The NHA has submitted a separate mixed-housing proposal and is awaiting completion of the Know Your Customer due-diligence process. The Liberia Bank for Development and Investment is expected to serve as the local host for Shelter Afrique Development Bank funding.

Geegbae also outlined administrative improvements since taking office in February 2024, saying she inherited deteriorated infrastructure, inadequate equipment and dissatisfied employees.

She said the management arranged a pre-financing rehabilitation contract that led to the renovation of office space and the provision of working tools. The minimum monthly salary was increased from US$130 to US$175, while more than 80 employees received salary increases during the 2025-2026 fiscal period.