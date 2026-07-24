Liberia: CBL Welcomes Legislature's Approval of Currency Printing Proposal

-Honors outgoing Deputy Governor Musa Dukuly

- Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi has welcomed the National Legislature's approval of the bank's currency-printing proposal, saying it will strengthen confidence in the Liberian dollar and improve monetary-policy operations.

Saamoi spoke Monday during the official reading of the July 2026 Monetary Policy Committee communiqué.

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He said the Legislature's decision would enhance the CBL's operational capacity and improve the transmission of monetary policy throughout the economy.

The executive governor stressed the importance of cooperation among national institutions in advancing Liberia's economic priorities, describing the Legislature's support as an investment in the country's long-term economic stability and resilience.

Saamoi also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Dr. Musa Dukuly for seven years of service to the bank.

He praised Dukuly's leadership, integrity and contributions to strengthening the CBL's research and policy functions. Dukuly was given the honor of reading the July 2026 MPC communiqué in recognition of his service.

Saamoi reaffirmed the bank's commitment to transparency, accountability and evidence-based policymaking, saying strong institutions and sound policies are essential to building a stable and inclusive economy.

"The Central Bank of Liberia remains resolute in its mission to preserve stability, foster economic transformation and promote shared prosperity for all Liberians," he said.

According to Saamoi, the CBL will continue working to strengthen confidence in the Liberian dollar, protect household purchasing power and expand access to financial services.

He said the bank would discharge its mandate with professionalism, integrity and independence while ensuring that monetary-policy decisions support macroeconomic stability, job creation and broader national development.