Liberia: Nagbe Questions Judicial Independence Over Tweah Case

23 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

- Former presidential Chief of Staff Eugene Nagbe has questioned the independence of Liberia's judiciary over renewed legal proceedings involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, alleging that the matter is politically motivated.

Nagbe, who served under former President George Weah, accused the government of using the judicial system to target political opponents and weaken the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

"The Tweah case is over. He was declared not guilty, and what is happening now is an attempt to use extrajudicial means to bring him back before a kangaroo body," Nagbe said recently in Monrovia.

Tweah was acquitted following a jury trial. Nagbe alleged that about 10 days after the verdict, some jurors claimed they had been bribed. He further alleged, without presenting evidence, that government officials paid the jurors to make the claims.

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According to Nagbe, investigators found no evidence that Tweah communicated with any member of the jury.

He argued that jurors had been denied access to their mobile phones and remained under official supervision during the trial, questioning how they could have been bribed under those circumstances.

Nagbe also claimed he overheard two handcuffed jurors speaking while they were being transported. He quoted one as saying, "I've only been jailed for performing my national duty," and another as saying, "You brought us here to fool us."

The claims could not be independently verified, and the government and judiciary were not quoted as responding to Nagbe's allegations.

Nagbe said the CDC no longer regards the matter as purely judicial, contending that it has become a political dispute.

"At the CDC, we have no confidence that this matter can be handled judicially because the man was found not guilty," he said.

Nagbe described the proceedings as an attack on both Tweah and the CDC and said the party would respond through lawful political means.

"This is a political fight against one of our senior founders. It's not just an attack on Tweah, but on the CDC, and the party will react," he said.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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