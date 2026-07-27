Kenya: Junet - 'If You Got Something From Gachagua's Impeachment, At Least Build a Good Home'

Nairobi — Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has reignited debate over the 2024 impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after alleging that some lawmakers received money during the process.

Speaking at a public event in Bungoma County on Sunday, the National Assembly Minority Leader claimed some legislators who allegedly benefited from the impeachment had failed to invest the money wisely.

"Impeachment doesn't happen every day. If you got something from Gachagua's impeachment, at least build a good home," Junet said.

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He further alleged that some of the purported payments did not reach Bungoma leaders and referenced Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, whom he described as the "accounting officer" during the impeachment.

"Those who know what I'm talking about know," he said, without elaborating on the nature of the alleged payments or providing evidence to support the claims.

Junet's remarks revive allegations that have circulated since Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024, when claims emerged on social media and within political circles that lawmakers had been bribed to support the motion.

However, no official investigation has substantiated those allegations, and no evidence has been publicly presented linking legislators to any such payments.

The claims come weeks after the High Court upheld Gachagua's impeachment, affirming the constitutional validity of the process while awarding him Sh50 million in damages after finding the Senate violated his right to a fair hearing during the proceedings.

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Gachagua became Kenya's first Deputy President to be removed from office through the constitutional impeachment process after both the National Assembly and the Senate upheld several charges against him.

The National Assembly adopted an impeachment motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, citing gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, undermining the authority of the President and Cabinet, promoting ethnic divisions, conduct unbecoming of the office of Deputy President, and acquiring wealth allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Senate subsequently conducted a two-day trial before finding that a majority of the charges had been proven, paving the way for his removal from office.

Gachagua denied all the allegations, insisting the impeachment was politically motivated. He has since challenged aspects of the process in court while remaining a vocal critic of President William Ruto's administration.

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By the time of publication, neither Cheruiyot nor the Parliamentary Service Commission had responded to Junet's allegations.