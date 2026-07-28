Kenya: Kindiki Breaks Silence On Fake News Over Ruto Fallout

28 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed as "fake news" reports claiming he had been stripped of key government responsibilities.

The response by Kindiki comes after social media was flooded with claims that President William Ruto had transferred the Deputy President's role of chairing intergovernmental coordination to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Kindiki did not directly address the specific reports but appeared to rubbish the growing speculation by posting a short message.

"Fake news," Kindiki said in a post on X.

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Kindiki's response has come at a time when political rumours surrounding him have intensified following the ruling UDA party's loss in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In recent days, claims have been circulating that Kindiki is increasingly being isolated within government, with some reports alleging that influential figures are pushing for him to be dropped as President Ruto's running mate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Some allies of President Ruto have publicly suggested that Kindiki may not be the best choice to deputise the President in 2027, arguing that he may struggle to rally enough support from the Mt Kenya region.

The speculation comes as President Ruto continues to face political challenges in the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua has retained significant influence in the region, notably after his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) clinched the Ol Kalou seat.

Neither State House nor the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary has issued any official statement confirming the claims circulating online.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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