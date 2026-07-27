Nigeria: Troops Foil Terrorist Infiltration, Evacuate Students After Intelligence Alert in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled an attempted terrorist infiltration on a military base and evacuated 21 female students to safety following intelligence on a planned attack in Borno.

Latest operational reports made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said troops also apprehended a suspected cross-border kidnapper operating between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The report said troops of 3 Battalion at Forward Operating Base Logomani detected ISWAP/JAS terrorists attempting to encircle their position through CCTV surveillance.

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It said the troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw before executing the planned infiltration.

The report also said that troops of Sector 3 responded to intelligence indicating that seven suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists carrying improvised explosive devices were sighted near the Water Board IDP Camp in Monguno.

It said the troops immediately evacuated 21 female students lodging nearby to Kinnasara barracks.

"Three students who suffered seizures during the evacuation were stabilised at a hospital, while security around the area was reinforced," the report said.

In another operation, troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion and local hunters engaged terrorists at Surajo village in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state.

According to the report, the terrorists fled, abandoning three bicycles and two coolers.

It also disclosed that troops of the 247 Reconnaissance Battalion and hunters arrested a suspected kidnapper at Gaya in the Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The suspect reportedly confessed to belonging to a kidnapping syndicate operating from the Solere Forest in Cameroon and crossing into Nigeria after carrying out abductions.

In other theatres, the report said troops of Operation MESA, working with police and vigilantes, rescued a kidnap victim along the Koton Karfe-Okparake Road in Kogi, adding that three suspected terrorists were apprehended during the operation.

"Troops recovered one Dane gun, one motorcycle, three mobile phones and ₦23,000 from the suspects.

"The rescued victim has been reunited with his family," the report said.

In Kebbi, the report said troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA responded to terrorist activities along the Wasagu-Ayu Road in Wasagu Local Government Area.

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It added that troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to flee and abandon two motorcycles. (NAN)