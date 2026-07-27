Ghana: No Ghanaian Should Miss University Due to Cost - - Pres Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that management of the University of Ghana Medical Centre will be transferred to the University.

He said a committee established to examine the transfer from the Ministry of Health to the University had submitted its report for consideration.

President Mahama gave the assurance when he addressed the Second Session of the July Congregation of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon in Accra.

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"We remain determined to ensure that the University of Ghana Medical Centre fully serves its original purpose as a centre of excellence for teaching, research, specialist training, and world-class health care delivery," he said.

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He said the next step after the submission was the presentation of a transition roadmap for execution.

The President said that the government was committed to ensuring that no capable Ghanaian was denied access to higher education because of financial constraints.

"Education should never be determined by the size of one's pocket, but by the strength of one's knowledge and potential," he said.

President Mahama highlighted the "NoFeeStress" initiative, which he said would enable as many first year students as possible to begin their university education with dignity, confidence and hope.

The congregation saw 1,884 students graduate, comprising 157 PhDs, 1,429 masters and 298 undergraduates.

President Mahama commended the graduates for their dedication to knowledge and research, including his Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, who was among the graduating class.

He encouraged them to excel wherever opportunities took them, learn from the best and distinguish themselves.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University, said UG had maintained its position as the leading university in Ghana and West Africa, while strengthening its standing among Africa's top institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

"Ranked among the top 13 universities in Africa, the University of Ghana continues to strengthen its standing among leading institutions globally," she said.

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Prof. Amfo said that the performance reflected the University's 2024-2029 strategic plan, particularly in the areas of impactful research, transformative student experience, engagement and partnerships, and faculty and staff development.

GNA

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