Ghana: Atta Mills' Humility, Integrity Must Guide Leadership - Pres Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to uphold the legacy of the late former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, reaffirming his commitment to the values of integrity, humility and compassionate leadership that defined his administration.

He also urged Ghanaians to emulate the late President's selfless service, respect for democratic governance and dedication to national unity.

President Mahama made the remarks at a wreath-laying ceremony held at Asomdwee Park in Accra last Friday to mark the 14th anniversary of Prof. Mills' passing.

He described the late President as "a gentle soul whose character was his greatest strength," adding that the annual commemoration was not merely symbolic but an opportunity for the nation to renew its gratitude for his service.

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The solemn event brought together members of the Mills family, senior government officials, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Speaker of Parliament, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to honour Ghana's third President under the Fourth Republic, who died in office on July 24, 2012.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama said each year's observance served as a moment of reflection.

"Every year, we return to this quiet place known as Asomdwee Park, not merely to lay wreaths, but to renew our gratitude for a life that enriched and strengthened our nation," he said.

Reflecting on his time as Vice-President between 2009 and 2012, he said although the pain of Prof. Mills' passing had eased with time, memories of his humility, kindness and strong moral convictions continued to inspire many Ghanaians.

He noted that Prof. Mills demonstrated that leadership could be exercised with calmness, decency and compassion, despite the often confrontational nature of modern politics.

"He believed that kindness was not a weakness, humility was not timidity, and decency was not incompatible with effective leadership. He demonstrated that one could occupy the highest office of the land without losing one's humanity," the President said.

President Mahama recalled that Prof. Mills was a thoughtful leader who listened attentively, reflected carefully before taking decisions and remained deeply concerned about the welfare of ordinary citizens.

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He said the late President viewed public office as a sacred trust and believed leadership should unite citizens, strengthen democratic institutions and improve lives, rather than deepen divisions.

President Mahama pledged that his administration would continue to uphold those ideals, stating that every decision taken would prioritise the interests of Ghanaians and the protection of democratic institutions.

On behalf of the family, Prof. Mills' sister, Mercy Araba Ahema Quarshie, paid tribute to her late brother.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, also honoured the former President.

The ceremony featured interdenominational prayers, the laying of wreaths and reflections on the enduring legacy of Prof. Mills, whose death remains the only instance of a sitting Ghanaian President dying in office.