Nigeria: Glasgow 2026 Day 4 - Team Nigeria Eyes More Medals As Athletics, Weightlifting Take Centre Stage

27 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Attention on Monday will be on the athletics track as Nigeria's sprint stars begin their campaigns.

Team Nigeria will continue its quest for medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday, with athletes competing across athletics, weightlifting, swimming, para athletics and wheelchair basketball.

Nigeria heads into Day Four in high spirits after an impressive start to the Games, having won seven medals--three gold and four silver.

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The country's strongest performances have come in para powerlifting, where Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Riluwan Idris won gold medals, while Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Rita Ferdinand claimed silver. Weightlifter Ruth Asuquo Nyong later added Nigeria's seventh medal with a silver in the women's 48kg event.

Attention on Monday will be on the athletics track as Nigeria's sprint stars begin their campaigns.

National champion Favour Ashe will compete in Heat One of the men's 100 metres first round, while Nicholas Fakorede lines up in Heat 10. In the women's event, Miracle Ezechukwu will race in Heat Eight as she seeks a place in the next round.

Nigeria will also be represented in the field events by Oyesade Olatoye, who competes in the women's hammer throw qualification.

In weightlifting, Edidiong Umoafia begins Nigeria's challenge in the men's 71kg final, while Onome Didih (53kg), Commonwealth champion Rafiatu Lawal (58kg) and Adedapo Opadeji (79kg) will all be aiming for podium finishes later in the day.

The swimming events will see Clinton Opute, Collins Obi Ebingha and Abduljabar Adama compete in the men's 100m freestyle heats, while Dorcas Oka returns for the women's 50m breaststroke after featuring in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the Games.

In para athletics, experienced campaigner Eucharia Iyiazi will contest the women's F57 shot put final, while Nigeria's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team faces India in a crucial Group B fixture.

With several of Nigeria's leading athletes entering competition and more medal opportunities on offer, Team Nigeria will be looking to build on its encouraging start as it targets one of its best-ever Commonwealth Games performances.

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