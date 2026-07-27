Nigeria/Morocco: Wafcon 2026 - Morocco, Algeria Seize Early Group a Advantage With Victories Over Kenya, Senegal

While Morocco thrilled a packed home crowd with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kenya, Algeria produced a composed display to overcome Senegal 2-0, setting up a mouth-watering clash between the North African rivals in their next group fixture

The race for the knockout stage at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) got off to an intriguing start in Group A as hosts Morocco and Algeria secured impressive opening victories over Kenya and Senegal respectively.

While Morocco thrilled a packed home crowd with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kenya, Algeria produced a composed display to overcome Senegal 2-0, setting up a mouth-watering clash between the North African rivals in their next group fixture.

Algeria recover to down Senegal

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Algeria launched their Morocco 2026 campaign on a winning note with a disciplined 2-0 victory over Senegal on Saturday evening in Rabat.

Although Algeria began the match as slight favourites as they are ranked one place above Senegal in Africa and five places higher in the world, Senegal enjoyed slightly more possession throughout the contest. But, Algeria proved far more clinical in the final third, forcing five saves from the Senegalese goalkeeper while restricting their opponents to just two shots on target.

The match sprang into life in the 42nd minute when Algeria were awarded a debatable penalty, late in the first half by the South African referee as there was minimal contact between Senegal captain Korka Fall and Amira Braham.

But, VAR review backed the match official, and Bristol City midfielder Dafeur struck a left-footed shot into the right corner of the net, off the upright, handing the North Africans an advantage late into the half.

Moments later just before an hour into the game, Algerian Lana Smits seemed to commit a similar penalty-area foul on Tall Pene, but play continued and the Senegalese fans would have felt hard done by the referee.

While Senegal responded with several substitutions in an attempt to regain control of the contest. Algeria's persistence was rewarded five minutes from time when Mélissa Bethi finished confidently after being picked out by Lina Boussaha, sealing a deserved victory and putting the result beyond doubt.

Senegal which had been missing chances all game pushed forward in search of a late response, but Algeria remained organised defensively to preserve their clean sheet and collect all three points.

The victory gives Algeria the perfect platform ahead of Thursday's blockbuster showdown with tournament hosts Morocco, while Senegal must quickly regroup before facing Kenya in another crucial Group A encounter.

Morocco make statement against Kenya

Tournament hosts Morocco underlined their title ambitions with a dominant 4-0 victory over Kenya at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Sunday night.

Making only their second appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Harambee Starlets returned to the continental stage hoping to make a positive start despite being drawn in a difficult group alongside Morocco, Senegal and Algeria.

Instead, they ran into a rampant Atlas Lionesses side determined to begin their home campaign in style.

Backed by a passionate home crowd, Morocco controlled proceedings from the opening whistle before eventually breaking Kenya's resistance in the 19th minute.

Yasmin Mrabet threaded a perfectly weighted through pass behind the Kenyan defence, allowing Sakina Ouzraoui Diki to race through before calmly slotting a right-footed finish beyond goalkeeper Lilian Awuor.

The hosts doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later, as Maryame Atiq rose highest inside the penalty area to meet a well-delivered cross, powering her header into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

The Atlas Lionesses continued their rampage, exploiting their aerial superiority and struck again in the 32nd minute, as a pinpoint delivery from Hanane Aït El Haj found Ibtissam Jraidi, who produced another commanding header to send Morocco into the halftime break with a commanding three-goal advantage.

Jraidi completed her brace almost immediately after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, Sanaa Mssoudy burst down the right flank before delivering a low cross that Jraidi converted from close range to cap an outstanding attacking display from the hosts.

Kenya showed promise despite heavy defeat

Despite the final scoreline, Kenya created several encouraging moments before the game slipped away.

With the score still 1-0, Fasila Omondi embarked on a determined run into Morocco's penalty area in the 24th minute and connected well with a cut-back, but failed to find the finish needed to beat the Moroccan goalkeeper.

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Shortly afterwards, Valerie Nekesa delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area, only for Eglay Mukhwana to send her effort wide in another missed opportunity that could have altered the complexion of the contest.

Ultimately, Morocco's superior quality, experience and ruthless finishing proved decisive as the Atlas Lionesses opened their campaign with an emphatic victory.

Crucial Fixtures ahead

The results leave Morocco and Algeria level on three points heading into what promises to be one of the biggest fixtures of the group stage when the two North African rivals meet on Thursday.

Kenya, meanwhile, face a must-win encounter against Senegal at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday, knowing another defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

The Harambee Starlets will then round off their Group A campaign against Algeria on August 3, while Morocco and Algeria prepare for what could prove to be the decisive battle for top spot in the group.