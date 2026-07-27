Nigeria: Oyo Residents Lament Delay Over Flood Control Projects

Residents of communities selected for intervention under the Nigeria Climate Adaptation-Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB), have expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in the commencement of erosion and flood control projects, saying recurring flash floods continue to threaten lives and property.

The concerns were raised during an inspection tour of the proposed project sites by the Oyo State Project Implementation Unit, SPIU, led by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Engineer Ademola Aderinto.

During the visit, residents expressed disappointment that despite several inspection visits over the years, physical construction had yet to begin.

They said recent flash floods had worsened erosion, causing streams to overflow and threatening homes, roads, businesses and farmlands.

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According to the residents, the continued delay in implementing the project has left communities vulnerable whenever heavy rainfall occurs.

The affected communities appealed to the Federal Government to expedite the commencement of the NEWMAP-EIB intervention, describing it as critical to protecting lives, restoring damaged infrastructure and preventing further environmental degradation.

Responding, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, acknowledged the concerns of the residents, noting that their anxiety was understandable in view of the recurring flooding experienced in recent years.

Aderinto assured the communities that the Oyo State government had fulfilled all conditions required for the project's take-off, including the provision of counterpart funding and the completion of technical, environmental and social safeguard requirements.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde's administration to the successful implementation of the project, adding that the state would continue engaging the Federal Government and development partners to facilitate its commencement.

"We understand the pain and frustration of our people. The Oyo State government has completed its obligations under the project framework and remains committed to ensuring that implementation begins.

"We will formally relay your concerns and the urgency of the situation to the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders for prompt action," the commissioner said.

He urged residents to remain calm and continue supporting government efforts, assuring them that their cooperation would be vital to the successful execution of the project once work begins.

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The commissioner reiterated that the NEWMAP-EIB project is designed to tackle erosion, improve storm water management, reduce flooding and strengthen climate resilience in vulnerable communities across Oyo State.