Nigeria: Kano Approves N55.48bn for Education, Roads, Healthcare Projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved N55.48 billion for the execution of strategic projects across education, healthcare, road infrastructure, water supply and other critical sectors.

The approvals were made at the 40th Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Abba Yusuf at the Government House, Kano.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this in a statement issued after the meeting yesterday.

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According to the statement, the approvals underscored the administration's commitment to improving education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, environmental sanitation, housing, rural development and the welfare of residents.

Education received the largest share of the approvals, with the council approving the renovation and construction of schools across the state, establishment of the Maryam Abba Yusuf Modern Learning Centre at Rijiyar Gwangwan, rehabilitation of science and technical colleges, procurement of educational materials for special education schools and the payment of N816.2 million outstanding feeding costs for boarding schools.

In the health sector, the council approved the reconstruction and upgrade of primary healthcare facilities and general hospitals in Kumbotso, Kiru, Garun Malam, Gwale and Nassarawa local government areas, alongside the procurement of equipment for the Kano State Comprehensive Sickle Cell Treatment Centre.

The council also approved over N6.5 billion as compensation for property owners affected by major road projects, including the Kano Northern Bypass and the Gaya dual carriageway.

To improve water supply and environmental management, the state approved N2.21 billion for diesel supply to water works, N558.1 million for electricity bills, N300 million for drainage clearance and more than N4.1 billion for drainage construction, landscaping and urban beautification projects.

Among the major road projects approved were the N10.47 billion Ungogo-Minjibir Road, the N3.67 billion Kofar Waika-Turba-Gidan Siminti-Dorawar Dillalai Road, the N3.09 billion Singer Market road and drainage project, and the N2.12 billion reconstruction of Ali Yakasai and Tukur roads.

The Executive Council also approved N1.17 billion as the state's counterpart funding for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project and endorsed Kano's participation in the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus 2.0 programme to strengthen social protection and economic recovery initiatives.

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It further approved the transmission of five health-related bills to the Kano State House of Assembly, including proposals to upgrade health training institutions into colleges.

The council also declared the practice known as "Daba" a deviant social act and directed security agencies and relevant government institutions to intensify enforcement against it across the state.