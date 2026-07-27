Nigeria: Ngozi Nwosu Opens Up On Health Struggles, Appeals for Support

With just three posts on her social media account so far this year, few would have suspected that Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu had been going through a difficult time, let alone battling a serious health condition, which she finally opened up about this Thursday.

In a heartfelt 75-second video shared on her Instagram page, Nwosu spoke about her ongoing health struggles, describing the physical and emotional toll they have taken on her life. The veteran screen icon also made a public appeal for support, explaining that the worsening situation had compelled her to seek help from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers as she continues her fight toward recovery.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "My fans, friends, family and colleagues, this was really hard for me to do, but I can't keep quiet anymore. I need urgent life-saving surgeries. Please don't scroll past. Share this post and support if you can. God bless you, and may you and yours never experience this affliction.

"Please contact my legal representative/management for more details. The total amount needed for all surgeries is N30,000,000. Account details attached: Nwosu Ngozi Mary, 6955527149, Moniepoint MFB."

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Shortly after the post went live, colleagues and fans flooded the comment section to sympathise with her and pray for her speedy recovery, while others tagged individuals and prominent personalities they hoped could come to her aid.

Nwosu's courageous decision to speak publicly about her health serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated public figures can face deeply personal battles away from the spotlight.

Her appeal has not only drawn attention to her immediate need for financial assistance but has also reignited conversations about the importance of providing sustained support for veteran actors whose immense contributions have shaped Nigeria's film industry. It is a moment that calls for compassion, solidarity, and collective action as one of Nollywood's enduring icons embarks on the road to recovery.