Nigeria: Chioma Ajunwa - 10 Moments That Shaped My Life

Defying all expectations, Chioma Ajunwa leaped into history at the Atlanta Games, capturing Nigeria's first Olympic gold medal. She reflects on 10 defining moments of her life in this chat with Kunle Adewale

1 I take pride in being the only female athlete to have played football at the highest level when I represented Nigeria at the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup in China and also represented the country in the long jump at the Olympics. It's a rare combination. I started playing football very early in my life with my brothers. I was even a better player than they were. I cut short my football career because there was a certain coach who didn't like to field me.

2. Winning Olympic gold in the long jump event in Atlanta in 1996 will always remain memorable, though I didn't realise its impact until I got to Nigeria. Nobody gave me a chance. On the day of the long jump final, the officials were only interested in going to watch the football final the following day. In fact, after I won the gold, I didn't know what it meant to be an Olympic champion until I returned to Nigeria.

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3. Meeting my husband was also a day I won't forget easily. I met my husband in Japan during one of the jumping events I went for. During those events, Nigerians living in Japan came to cheer us on at the stadium and also attended the party organised for the athletes. A group of Nigerians came into our hotel while we were eating at the cafeteria. They introduced themselves to us and we exchanged numbers. My prospective husband was among the three that called. He kept on calling, sending me prayers and Bible verses. That was how it started. At the end of the event, when I was about to return to Nigeria, he told me that he would send his people to see me. I said, "For what?" He told me he was going to marry me. I thought it was a joke, but it happened.

4. In spite of the several challenges I have come across in life, getting a promotion to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the Nigeria Police Force is a pleasing feat.

5. Receiving a three-bedroom flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate, Iponri, from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu -- which was promised to me by the Lagos State Government 25 years ago -- was also very important because I had lost hope by then.

6. Giving birth to a set of triplets after years of marriage is something I cannot forget in a hurry. I got pregnant like any normal woman before I was delivered of the babies.

7. At 18, I gained admission into the university but was unable to register due to my mother's inability to pay my tuition. I opted to train as an automobile mechanic instead, but abandoned the idea following my mother's disapproval. Later in life, I earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in Sports Administration and Management.

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8. Getting a surprise retirement party from close associates and colleagues in the force to mark my exit from active service after 35 years, along with the glowing tributes paid to me, is something I will forever appreciate.

9. I pride myself on giving back to society through the 'Chioma Ajunwa Foundation', which was established in 2017. With the foundation, talents across the country are being discovered and nurtured.

10. Receiving an award in the Global Sports Competition category in 2014 is something that will always excite me. I'll always be excited to be honoured for the second time after 14 years of outstanding performance in sports development in the country. It makes me feel great. I will always be grateful to President Goodluck Jonathan and Nigerians for the Centenary Award given to me in the Global Sports Competition category.