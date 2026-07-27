Nigeria: Abdulwahab in Tears After Crashing Out of Boxing Event

Team Nigeria's boxing campaign at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games began on a disappointing note yesterßday evening after Abdulramon Abdulwahab suffered a unanimous points defeat to Uganda's Nuhu Batte in the Men's 65kg Round of 32 at the SEC Hall 5.

Abdulwahab found the experienced Ugandan difficult to break down throughout the three-round contest as Batte controlled the exchanges with cleaner combinations and superior ring management.

At the end of the bout, all five judges scored in favour of the Ugandan, handing Batte a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory and ending the Nigerian's campaign at the first hurdle.

Abdulwahab was in tears after the bout. He was however consoled by DG of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade with cash, urging him to return to training to perfect his act in next competition.

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"You are a good boxer but lacked the technique for scoring in amateur boxing like this. I noticed that all your punches were not hitting targets to score. You don't need to cry, go back to learn more for you to become a medalist, " observed the DG who is all over the venues, watching almost all Nigerian athletes in action here in Glasgow 2026.

The defeat is an early setback for Team Nigeria's boxing squad, which arrived in Glasgow hoping to add to the country's proud Commonwealth boxing tradition.

While Abdulwahab exits the competition, there is still optimism within the Nigerian camp, with several other boxers yet to begin their campaigns in the coming days.

The Nigerian showed determination until the final bell but was unable to overturn Batte's advantage against the technically disciplined Ugandan.

The loss, however, does little to dampen what has otherwise been a memorable opening day for Team Nigeria.

Attention will now shift to Nigeria's remaining boxers, who will be looking to bounce back and keep the nation's medal hopes alive inside the ring as the tournament progresses.