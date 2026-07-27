Nigeria: NSSF Boss, Joseph Elected First Africa Continental President

The Nigeria School Sport Federation - (NSSF) has announced that the President of NSSF, Mrs. Olabisi Temitope Joseph, has been elected as the International School Sport Federation - ISF Continental President for Africa.

The election took place on Tuesday, 21st July 2026 during the 2026 ISF General Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia.

A total of 82 countries attended the General Assembly with 79 votes cast from across the globe.

"With this election, Mrs. Olabisi Temitope Joseph becomes the first female in Africa and the first in the history of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) to attain this prestigious continental position.

"This historic achievement is a testament to Nigeria's growing leadership and influence in school sports development across Africa and the world.

"On behalf of the NSSF Executives, State Coordinators, Management, Staff and the entire Nigerian Students, we celebrate this milestone and pledge our full support as she takes on this continental responsibility to advance school sports for African children," NSSF said.