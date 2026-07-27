Africa: NBA Africa & Future Nigeria Limited Announce Partnership

NBA Africa has announced the launch of NBA REC - the league's recreational basketball platform for players ages 18 and older designed to elevate university, community and adult basketball experiences - in Nigeria through a multiyear collaboration with Future Concerns Nigeria Limited, a leading Nigerian health, safety, environmental and engineering services company.

The collaboration marks the first NBA REC program in West Africa. Munch It - a popular snack brand under Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Limited - will join Future Concerns as an Official Partner of the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament, which will take place at the University of Lagos on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8.

The two-day event will feature a tournament comprised of eight men's university teams from across Nigeria, fan entertainment and community programming. Additional details about the participating teams and tournament programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

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"Nigeria is home to some of the most passionate basketball fans and talented young athletes in the world, and our collaboration with Future Concerns Nigeria Limited and Munch It reflects a shared commitment to creating more opportunities for young people to play, compete and connect through the game," said Head of NBA Nigeria Fola Folowosele. "Through NBA REC, we are building a platform that brings together basketball, lifestyle and community, and we are excited to launch this initiative with the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament in Lagos. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences for participants while helping grow the game and basketball culture in Nigeria."

"The NBA is more than a game - it is a global platform that inspires teamwork, leadership, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence," said Future Concerns Group Managing Director Dr. Eng. Anthony Oguike. "We believe lasting impact begins with young people. By investing in university sports and creating opportunities for student-athletes to grow both on-and-off the court, we are helping to develop the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers. That is why we are proud to collaborate with NBA Africa on NBA REC, including the NBA REC University Tournament. We are excited about the impact this collaboration is creating and the opportunities it provides for the youth of Nigeria." 1 "At Munch It, we believe the best moments happen when people come together around shared passions, and few platforms unite young people quite like basketball," said Munch It Brand Manager Enoma Aito. "The game represents energy, confidence, creativity and community values that have always been at the heart of our brand. That's why we're excited to work with NBA Africa to bring the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament to life in Nigeria.

NBA Africa & Future Nigeria Limited Announce Partnership

NBA Africa yesterday, announced the launch of NBA REC - the league's recreational basketball platform for players ages 18 and older designed to elevate university, community and adult basketball experiences - in Nigeria through a multiyear collaboration with Future Concerns Nigeria Limited, a leading Nigerian health, safety, environmental and engineering services company.

The collaboration marks the first NBA REC program in West Africa. Munch It - a popular snack brand under Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Limited - will join Future Concerns as an Official Partner of the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament, which will take place at the University of Lagos on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8.

The two-day event will feature a tournament comprised of eight men's university teams from across Nigeria, fan entertainment and community programming. Additional details about the participating teams and tournament programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Nigeria is home to some of the most passionate basketball fans and talented young athletes in the world, and our collaboration with Future Concerns Nigeria Limited and Munch It reflects a shared commitment to creating more opportunities for young people to play, compete and connect through the game," said Head of NBA Nigeria Fola Folowosele. "Through NBA REC, we are building a platform that brings together basketball, lifestyle and community, and we are excited to launch this initiative with the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament in Lagos. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences for participants while helping grow the game and basketball culture in Nigeria."

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"The NBA is more than a game - it is a global platform that inspires teamwork, leadership, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence," said Future Concerns Group Managing Director Dr. Eng. Anthony Oguike. "We believe lasting impact begins with young people. By investing in university sports and creating opportunities for student-athletes to grow both on-and-off the court, we are helping to develop the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.

That is why we are proud to collaborate with NBA Africa on NBA REC, including the NBA REC University Tournament. We are excited about the impact this collaboration is creating and the opportunities it provides for the youth of Nigeria." 1 "At Munch It, we believe the best moments happen when people come together around shared passions, and few platforms unite young people quite like basketball," said Munch It Brand Manager Enoma Aito. "The game represents energy, confidence, creativity and community values that have always been at the heart of our brand. That's why we're excited to work with NBA Africa to bring the inaugural NBA REC University Tournament to life in Nigeria.