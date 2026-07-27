Nigeria: Further On the African Land Forces Forum

Following the article "The Army, NADCEL 2026 and ALFF", which appeared on this page last Saturday, many have called to ask questions on one aspect of the article or the other.

The most recurring four questions are: (1) What is the African Land Forces Forum (ALFF)? (2) Is the ALFF a sort of joint platform of the armies of African countries, excluding the Navy and Airforce of the nations concerned? (3) Was it the ALFF that organized the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which held in Port Harcourt? (4) Were the issues I raised about the mishandling of my involvement an isolated event targeting me as a person, or were there any cases of similar treatment?

First, the ALFF. It is an international defense and security conference that brings together army chiefs, senior military officers, government officials, defense companies, researchers, and security experts to discuss the future of land warfare and security in Africa. It serves as a platform for strategic dialogue, military cooperation, and the showcasing of innovations and breakthroughs in defense technology. That is why it is often accompanied by exhibitions.

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The advertised core objectives include the strengthening of cooperation among African armies, the sharing of lessons on counterterrorism, counterinsurgency and border security. It extends to peacekeeping, dialogues on modernization of land forces, as well as new equipment and military doctrine. Over, and in addition to, the foregoing is the project of connecting African militaries with defense manufacturers and technology providers through the exhibitions and business meetings occasioned at the forum.

The most current edition of the ALFF was held from 4-6 July 2026 in Port Harcourt, and was hosted under the patronage of NADCEL as the strategic defense forum of NADCEL 2026. That is perhaps why it started immediately after the formal conclusion of the former, focusing on terrorism, insurgency, border security, organized crime, force modernization, intelligence, and defense innovation. The conference and the accompanying international defense exhibition where companies displayed military vehicles, surveillance systems, communications equipment, drones, and other technologies, were all part of the complete package.

I found it curious that many of the people who called me after last week's article were asking whether the ALFF was the same thing as the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS). This is understandable, given that their names are similar. But they are not the same.

While the ALFF is an industry-supported defense forum, hosted in partnership with African militaries, such as the 2026 edition hosted by the Nigerian Army, the ALFS is an annual forum organized by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa that brings together African military leaders with U.S. and partner nations. Thus, the ALFF is not a military exercise or combat operation, but a professional conference where military leaders exchange ideas. They discuss security challenges, and engage with the defense industry to explore equipment and technology options that could improve the capabilities of African land forces.

To that extent, we can describe the ALFF as a premier strategic defense event that brings together Chiefs of Army, senior military leaders, and global defense innovators. The recent 3rd edition in Port Harcourt showcased a military expo, or defense exhibition, as a trade show where governments, military leaders, and defense contractors display military hardware, weapons technology, and advancements in security systems.

This 3rd ALFF, which was previously called the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC), came across as Africa's largest and most influential land forces event. Its hosting under the patronage of the Nigerian Army as a strategic defence conference saw Chiefs of Army and senior military leadership from African and non-African nations, coming together to address the continent's most pressing security challenges; from terrorism and insurgency to border protection and organized banditry.

The foregoing, I believe, should suffice as answers to all the questions raised by callers, except one. And that is the question of whether I was deliberately targeted by the organizers who invited me, for deliberate embarrassment and possible humiliation. The answer is "no". I do not see what anyone stood to gain by that, especially after specifically inviting me, and having me play the assigned roles we agreed upon. I simply put it down to logistics tardiness and, possibly, the limited experience of the officer relating with me on the matter; whose people management skills was simply appalling.

For anyone who may still be thinking that it was personal, let me cite the even far worse experience of another individual who was invited like me, for the event. The person in question is Mr. Kayode, who reached out to share his very confounding experience on the same matter.

He was contacted for the event via a text message thus: "Hi, Mr. Kayode. Great to connect with you! I am Eman, Project Manager for the upcoming Africa Land Forces Forum, taking place on 4-6 July 2026". The text continued: "I would like to explore the opportunity to have you join us as an esteemed speaker at the forum and share your expertise with our audience of senior military leaders, government officials, and global defense industry stakeholders".

In conclusion the text said: "Please let me know if you can schedule a brief call to discuss this further. Thank you so much". Eman Kayode replied "Good morning, Eman. Thank you so much for your message. Yes, I am available to chat today. You can fix a time for the call".

Then Eman replied: "Thank you for your kind response and for your interest in the Africa land Forces Forum. We are delighted to hear that the event themes align with your expertise. I will be sharing the full event details and speaking information with you via email so you can review everything ahead of our call and we can then discuss the opportunity further".

"Could you please share your preferred email address to send the details? Etc".

Kayode later received an email, forwarding the brochure. As he was looking forward to his participation, he got this message, to cement it all: "We will place you in the topic you selected, and we are truly honoured to have you with us".

The above was Kayode's last communication with Eman, before he got this new message from him: "The person currently handling the Port Harcourt NADCEL programme is Serah (A UAE phone number included). She will be able to provide you with the latest updated and assist you further".

Notwithstanding, Mr. Kayode was in Port Harcourt for the ALFF event. He has not received any phone call, text message, email, or queries about how he came to Hort Harcourt and went back.

Going back to my own experience, the communication with Serah began with "Hi Prof Okey, hope you're doing well. I'm Serah, Project Director of the 3rd African land Forces Forum, taking place from July 4-6 July alongside NADCEL 2026 in Port Harcourt".

She explained that she was advised to contact me, as "someone who would effectively moderate a Panel Session" on "Leveraging AI and Autonomous Systems for Border Security, Counter-Terrorism and Internal Security", with the military Chiefs of some African Countries as my panel discussants. This was a day before the event and I could see that she, or her organization, was in a bit of a situation. I accepted, after pointing out that this was a disruption of some preplanned events; but which could wait.

As we discussed further about this particular engagement, the short notice and other issues connected with the ALFF and national security in Africa generally, she expressed some astonishment and asked to consult with her colleagues and get back to me. She did. Only to ask if I would be gracious enough to be part of the second day. Not only that, but for me to also present the Lead Paper on the topic: "Countering Asymmetric Threats in Evolving Security Landscapes: Adaptation as Way Forward".

Aghast, I reminded her that this would mean three full days of my time and that I was not thinking of all that less than an hour ago. I gave some perspectives on the matter, but her focus was on my personally being the lead speaker. I eventually accepted, mainly because it had to do with our military, or so I thought, and also because they appeared to be in desperate need of a rescue.

When I asked about the logistics, including Honorarium, she sounded truly astonished. She explained that it was not their practice at ALFF to pay Honorarium, but that they would usually cover transportation, accommodation and feeding. It was my turn to not only be astonished but to feel scandalized. She consulted with her colleagues, got back to me and said that they were hamstrung, that it was not their usual practice. Finding that they were really in a bind on this matter of Honorarium, and seeing that there was no time, I accepted to come to Port Harcourt, etc.

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When I contacted her on arrival at Port Harcourt airport, I got this text message: "Ok great. Pls can you take a cab from the airport". Since no destination was given, I replied: "To where?" - no response. Three minutes later I sent this "Could you please send the address". Another three minutes later I got "J Signature". The rest, as they say, is now history.

Let me say, for the record, that most of the criticism I've also heard from other quarters, and participants in particular, about ALFF 2026 has been more about its execution and the somewhat unpleasant message it projected alongside NADCEL, than about its strategic objectives. The strongest public criticisms include the perception that it appeared to prioritize image over concrete operational realities.

Questions about logistics and resource allocation reared its head in connection to the handling of many issues affecting invitees. The concern here is that if indeed the ALFF actually has a tradition of covering only the transportation, accommodation and feeding costs experts when they are invited to its programmes, then this is one of its greatest flaws, as an organization that depends on first-rate human capital for its continued progress and credibility;

There was also the question of limited visibility of any practical outcomes. The ALFF dialogue on counter-terrorism, force modernization, intelligence sharing, and regional cooperation, with participation from military leaders from numerous countries was relatively underreported. Some observers felt that the forum emphasized discussions and exhibitions more than concrete agreements, procurement decisions, or measurable follow-up actions.

Being primarily a defense and industry event for military leaders, government officials, and defense companies, it has been argued that there was limited engagement with academics, civil society, or independent security experts who could have broadened the discussion on security challenges. But this latter view is open to argument.