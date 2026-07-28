West Africa: Ecowas Reaffirms 2027 Launch of Eco Single Currency

West African leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to launching the ECO single currency in 2027, adopting a phased approach that will allow only member states meeting the bloc's macroeconomic convergence criteria to join the monetary union at its launch.

Meeting in Lungi, Sierra Leone, on July 19, heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said the common currency would strengthen regional economic integration, facilitate cross-border trade and support sustainable economic growth. Rather than delaying the project until all member states qualify, ECOWAS agreed that countries meeting the required benchmarks would adopt the currency first, while others would join as they achieve the necessary standards.

Leaders also welcomed ongoing consultations between the ECOWAS Commission and central bank governors aimed at resolving the remaining technical issues before the planned launch. Guinea's request to join the Presidential Task Force overseeing the single currency program was approved, with the Commission instructed to convene a meeting before the bloc's December 2026 summit. ECOWAS also directed the Commission and the West African Monetary Agency to intensify coordination with central banks and expand international trademark protection for the ECO as preparations continue.

To qualify for the first phase of the monetary union, countries must meet key convergence criteria, including keeping inflation in single digits, limiting budget deficits to no more than 4% of GDP, restricting central bank financing of government deficits to 10% of the previous year's tax revenue, and maintaining foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover at least three months of imports. Additional targets include stronger tax collection, sustainable public spending, stable exchange rates and positive real interest rates.

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Key Takeaways

The decision to adopt a phased launch marks a significant shift in ECOWAS's long-running effort to establish a common currency. Since the project was first proposed, successive launch dates--including 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020--have been postponed because few member states were able to meet the required macroeconomic benchmarks simultaneously. By allowing only qualifying countries to join initially, ECOWAS aims to avoid further delays while preserving the credibility of the future currency. A successful monetary union could reduce transaction costs, eliminate exchange rate risks within participating countries and boost intra-regional trade, which remains relatively low compared with other economic blocs. However, the success of the ECO will depend on sustained fiscal discipline, coordinated monetary policy and political commitment from member states. If implemented effectively, the single currency could become one of Africa's most significant economic integration initiatives, providing a stronger foundation for investment, trade and long-term economic stability across West Africa.