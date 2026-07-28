Liberia: Trump Faith Adviser Hails Liberia's Resilience

Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's White House Faith Office, has described Liberia's 179-year history as a testament to faith, resilience and what she called God's sustaining grace.

White-Cain spoke at the First United Methodist Church in Buchanan during Liberia's 179th Independence Day Thanksgiving and Intercessory Service, which emphasized faith, unity, servant leadership and national renewal.

The service was held under the theme, "Strengthening National Identity Through Liberian-Led Historical Leadership." It focused on preserving Liberia's history, strengthening national identity and promoting collective responsibility.

Delivering the sermon, White-Cain said Liberia's survival through civil conflict, political transitions, economic hardship and public health emergencies demonstrated its resilience and potential for a better future.

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Drawing from the biblical account of Nehemiah, she said nation-building must go beyond constructing roads, buildings and public institutions.

"Lasting progress begins with restoring hope, strengthening unity, rebuilding confidence and renewing a shared sense of national identity," she said.

White-Cain urged Liberians to move beyond the country's painful past and work collectively toward building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

She also stressed the importance of understanding and preserving Liberia's history, arguing that knowledge of the past is critical to shaping the country's future.

"A nation that remembers its past is better equipped to protect its identity, uphold its values and move confidently toward the future," she said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, White-Cain described Liberia's establishment as Africa's first independent republic as a powerful symbol of liberty and freedom.

She called on Liberians to honor that legacy through patriotism, responsible citizenship, ethical leadership and a renewed commitment to national unity.

White-Cain also urged leaders at all levels to embrace servant leadership characterized by humility, integrity, accountability and prayer. She said sustainable national transformation begins when citizens accept responsibility for promoting positive change in their communities.

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While acknowledging Liberia's natural resources, including fertile agricultural land, forests, waterways and coastline, she said the country's greatest asset remains its people.

She called for greater investment in human development, particularly among young people, whom she described as the foundation of Liberia's future growth and prosperity.

Addressing young Liberians, White-Cain urged them to remain grounded in the country's values and identity while preparing themselves to become principled leaders committed to preserving Liberia's heritage and advancing national development.

She concluded with prayers for peace, reconciliation, spiritual renewal and continued progress, expressing confidence that Liberia's greatest chapter remains ahead if its people stay united in purpose.