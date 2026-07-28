Liberia: A Video Threatened the President's Son. Liberia Cannot Afford to Treat That As Social Media Noise

editorial

Two — Two-armed men on camera, invoking a father-son relationship with Jojo Boakai and demanding their cocaine back, is not a rumor investigator get to wave off. It is evidence. Liberia's joint security team should treat it that way -- and follow it wherever it leads, regardless of whose name it touches.

STRIP AWAY THE THEATER OF SAM GAYE'S burn-site dare for a moment, because as satisfying as it may feel to some Liberians watching their government talk tough at traffickers, it is not the part of this story that matters most. The part that matters is a video, now circulating widely, in which two-armed men holding samples of Liberia's largest cocaine seizure address the president's son by name, call him family, and threaten him for going silent on them. That is not noise. That is two people, on camera, asserting a prior relationship with someone in Joseph Boakai Sr.'s own household over the biggest criminal case in the country's history. It deserves to be investigated with the seriousness that claim demands, not absorbed into the news cycle as one more viral clip.

TO THEIR CREDIT, INVESTIGATORS have already started asking questions -- Boakai Jr. was reached for comment, Ibrahima Touray was reached and questioned about his own appearance in the footage, and a secondhand account involving a third man, identified as Habib Shireff, has already surfaced through a relative's account on Spoon TV. That is more than nothing. It is not yet enough.

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WHAT THIS MOMENT calls for is not a statement asserting that the government isn't afraid, however true that may be. It calls for identifying, definitively, who made that video, where it was filmed, whether the men in it are connected to any of the suspects already in custody or at large, and whether the claim of a prior relationship with the president's son has any basis at all. If it does not, Liberians deserve to hear that stated plainly, on the record, with whatever evidence supports it -- not left to infer it from the fact that no one has been charged. And if it does, however uncomfortable that would be for the first family, the country deserves that answer even more.

THIS IS WHERE "NO STONE UNTURNED" stops being a slogan and starts being a test. Investigators have already shown, in the space of a few weeks, that they're willing to name a police intelligence chief who took $10,000, an NSA operative who allegedly took $300,000, and three more officers now facing questions. That's the standard this video needs to be held to as well -- not a lower one because it touches the president's family, and not a higher one either, in the sense of treating an unproven relative's account as more damaging than it's shown to be. Every name that surfaces in this story -- the men in the video, Habib Shireff, anyone who claims to have facilitated a call, a favor, or an introduction anywhere near this case -- should be run down with the same rigor the government has applied to the police and NSA personnel already implicated. Consistency is the only thing that will make the public believe any of these investigations are about the law and not about who happens to be standing in the blast radius.

THERE'S A HARDER VERSION of this same standard, too, and it applies regardless of what investigators find. If the video is fabricated or staged -- a plausible possibility, given how easily footage like this can be manufactured to discredit a public figure -- that needs to be established and said clearly, and whoever produced it should face consequences of their own for manufacturing a threat against the president's family in the middle of a live national security case. If it is real, the country needs a full accounting of how two-armed men came to believe, correctly or not, that they had any relationship at all with someone in the president's household. Both outcomes require the same thing: an investigation that follows the evidence to wherever it goes, rather than one that stops the moment it gets close to anyone with real proximity to power.

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LIBERIA HAS SPENT THE LAST SIX WEEKS watching a drug case expose compromised officers inside its own police and intelligence services. A video threatening the president's son is not a distraction from that story. It is a continuation of it -- a reminder that a network investigators say has been operating inside the country's security institutions for six years does not stop at the perimeter of the presidency simply because it would be more convenient if it did. Investigators have said they'll follow the evidence wherever it leads. This is where that promise gets tested in public, not in private. Liberians will be watching to see whether it holds.