Cote d'Ivoire: Over 400 Liberians Left Homeless After Demolition of Communities Outside Abidjan

Abidjan — More than 400 Liberian nationals have been left homeless and stranded after a large-scale demolition exercise carried out by Ivorian authorities destroyed hundreds of homes in the Vridi Canal community on the outskirts of Abidjan, according to leaders of the Liberian diaspora in Côte d'Ivoire.

The demolitions, which took place approximately three weeks ago, formed part of the Ivorian Government's ongoing urban redevelopment and settlement clearance program aimed at addressing unauthorized structures and improving urban planning in rapidly expanding areas surrounding the commercial capital. However, the operation has had devastating consequences for hundreds of Liberian migrants and their families who had lived in the affected communities for decades.

Speaking on the situation, Mr. Robert Varney Zoker, Vice President of the Liberian Community in Côte d'Ivoire, described the humanitarian conditions facing displaced Liberians as dire and worsening by the day.

"The situation is extremely difficult," Mr. Zoker said. "Hundreds of Liberians have lost everything--their homes, personal belongings, businesses, and important documents. Many are now living in temporary shelters under very challenging conditions."

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According to the community leader, the demolition exercise swept through several settlements housing migrant populations, including a large number of Liberians who had established roots in the area over many years. The affected population includes women, children, elderly persons, and individuals with special needs, many of whom now lack access to adequate shelter, food, healthcare, and sanitation facilities.

Community representatives say the destruction of homes has left many families vulnerable and uncertain about their future. In addition to housing, residents also lost household items, fishing equipment, small business assets, savings, and official documents, making recovery increasingly difficult.

In an effort to provide immediate relief, members of the Liberian community have mobilized limited resources to assist the displaced. Some families have been temporarily relocated to school buildings and other makeshift facilities, but community leaders warn that these arrangements are unsustainable.

"We took some of them to temporary shelters in schools and other locations," Mr. Zoker explained. "But conditions remain very, very difficult. People are sleeping in crowded spaces, and many families are struggling to find food and necessities."

The humanitarian impact has become particularly alarming for vulnerable groups. According to Mr. Zoker, some displaced women have been forced to give birth under inadequate conditions while taking refuge in temporary shelters.

"Imagine someone delivering a baby in a school building because they have nowhere else to go," he said. "It is heartbreaking and demonstrates the severity of the crisis facing these Liberians."

Many of the affected Liberians were residing in communities along the Vridi Canal area, a strategic zone in Abidjan that serves as a major maritime gateway connecting the Port of Abidjan to the Atlantic Ocean. The area has historically attracted fishing communities and migrant workers due to its access to economic opportunities.

Mr. Zoker noted that a significant number of those affected are fishermen and their families who have lived and worked in Côte d'Ivoire for decades, contributing to local economic activity while maintaining strong ties to Liberia. "These are people who have been living here for more than 60 years," Mr. Zoker said and added, "Most of them are fishermen who built their livelihoods around these communities. Today, they have nowhere to go."

Concerned by the deteriorating conditions, the Liberian community in Abidjan has formally appealed to the Governments of Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as humanitarian and international organizations, to provide urgent assistance.

The community is requesting emergency support in the form of temporary accommodation, food supplies, medical care, sanitation services, and psychosocial assistance for affected families. Leaders are also seeking transportation support for Liberians who wish to voluntarily return home and rebuild their lives in Liberia.

According to Mr. Zoker, a petition outlining the plight of the displaced Liberians has already been submitted to the Liberian diplomatic mission in Abidjan, urging immediate intervention and engagement with Ivorian authorities.

Community representatives have emphasized that the issue requires swift diplomatic attention to prevent further suffering and ensure that vulnerable families receive the protection and support they urgently need.

The plight of the displaced Liberians has drawn comparisons with recent interventions undertaken by the Government of Ghana. Following the same demolition exercise, Ghanaian authorities reportedly assisted approximately 327 Ghanaian nationals who had been affected by the demolitions. Among them, 228 individuals were repatriated through a special operation coordinated by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghanaian officials said the intervention was designed to ensure the safety and welfare of their citizens while facilitating the transport of families and their belongings back to Ghana. The operation has since been cited by members of the Liberian community as a model that could be replicated to support Liberians facing similar circumstances.

Drawing on that example, community leaders are calling on the Government of Liberia, through its Embassy in Abidjan and relevant national agencies, to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the affected population and develop a coordinated response plan.

Recommendations include engaging directly with Ivorian authorities, documenting the number of affected Liberians, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and arranging the voluntary and orderly repatriation of those seeking to return to Liberia.

Community leaders believe that urgent diplomatic engagement and humanitarian intervention will be critical in alleviating the suffering of displaced Liberians and restoring hope to families who have lost nearly everything.

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As efforts continue to determine the full scale of the displacement, many affected Liberians remain in temporary shelters, relying on the goodwill of fellow community members and local support networks. While uncertainty hangs over their future, community leaders remain hopeful that the Liberian Government, in partnership with Ivorian authorities and development partners, will move swiftly to address the crisis and provide relief to citizens affected by the demolitions.

For the hundreds of Liberians now struggling to rebuild their lives, timely assistance and coordinated action could mean the difference between prolonged hardship and a pathway toward recovery and dignity.

According to Ivorian authorities, the demolition campaign formed part of a broader government initiative aimed at eliminating structures deemed unsafe, reducing environmental and public safety risks, and reorganizing urban spaces to support modernization and sustainable city planning. Officials maintain that the exercise is necessary to improve living conditions, enhance infrastructure development, and prevent settlement in high-risk areas vulnerable to flooding and other hazards.

However, the operation has generated significant criticism from affected residents and human rights advocates, many of whom argued that the evictions were carried out with little or insufficient prior notice. Residents claim that families were given limited time to remove their belongings before demolition crews arrived, leaving many unable to salvage personal possessions, business assets, and important documents.