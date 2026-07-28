West Africa: Ecowas Launches Stabilization Fund Mission in Sierra Leone

The Economic Community of West African States has launched a technical mission in Sierra Leone to begin preparing projects under its Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development.

The July 20-26 mission follows a decision by the fund's 10th Steering Committee to select Sierra Leone as its newest beneficiary member state.

The ECOWAS Commission is implementing the initiative with financial support from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through the KfW Development Bank. It is working with the Sierra Leonean government and other development partners.

The mission was officially launched at Sierra Leone's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in Freetown.

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The ceremony brought together senior Sierra Leonean officials, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission and its resident office, the German Embassy, KfW Development Bank, GIZ, sector ministries and other development partners.

The mission will hold consultations with the government to identify Sierra Leone's stabilization and development priorities, determine possible areas of intervention, establish national coordination mechanisms and prepare an implementation roadmap.

Sierra Leone's Planning and Economic Development Minister, Kenyeh Barlay, welcomed the initiative and thanked ECOWAS and the German government for their support.

"The FRSD presents a unique opportunity to complement our national development agenda through targeted investments that strengthen resilience, create opportunities for our people and contribute to sustainable peace and inclusive growth," Barlay said.

ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone John Azumah said the country's inclusion demonstrated the regional bloc's commitment to helping member states build peaceful and resilient societies.

"This technical mission marks the beginning of a strong partnership founded on national ownership, regional solidarity and sustainable investments that will improve the lives of vulnerable communities, particularly women and young people," Azumah said.

GIZ Country Director Raphael Frerking, speaking on behalf of German Ambassador Pascal Richter, reaffirmed Germany's support for the fund.

"We firmly believe that investing in resilience, social cohesion and inclusive economic opportunities is essential for achieving lasting peace and sustainable development," Frerking said.

During the mission, the ECOWAS Commission will present the fund's objectives, governance structure, financing arrangements and implementation procedures.

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Technical consultations will also be held with government institutions to identify priority sectors, assess stabilization challenges and designate national focal points.

One expected outcome is the establishment of a National Advisory Committee to coordinate implementation of the fund's activities in Sierra Leone.

The consultations are also expected to produce a national roadmap covering needs assessments, the development of an intervention strategy, the selection of implementing partners and the preparation of grant agreements.

ECOWAS said the fund is intended to address the causes of fragility while promoting peace, stability and inclusive socioeconomic development across West Africa.