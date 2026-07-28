Liberia: Govt Secures Key Climate Seat

When footage of flooding in Ghana surfaced on social media, Liberians were concerned and worried about possible occurrences in Liberia. Parts of the country were flooded after days of rain, submerging parts of the capital--Accra--and disrupting transportation.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the country's lead entity responsible for climate change adaptation and mitigation, issued a commentary titled Monrovia is not far from Ghana, urging citizens and developers to immediately stop filling wetlands, blocking drainage, and improperly disposing of waste, stressing that Liberia must choose active policy enforcement and funding today to avoid repeating Accra's disaster.

Liberia is among the few countries with a United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-recognized National Adaptation Plan (NAP). The plan seeks to reduce vulnerability by building resilience, strengthening technical capacity, and embedding climate risk into national development policies.

Led by Artur Becker, Director of the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the EPA, the NAP focuses on six critical sectors: waste, health, agriculture, forestry, coastal zones, and energy and fisheries. Yet, the financial burden of implementation remains daunting.

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However, translating these blueprints into action requires massive financial resources that Liberia simply cannot muster alone.

Becker was recently appointed to a two-year term (2026-2028) on the 11-member Steering Committee of the NAP Global Network. The committee provides strategic leadership and helps direct global communication and resource allocation for climate adaptation.

Becker believes this platform will address Liberia's adaptation funding bottlenecks.

"We were able to place a call for support through the global network," Becker explained. "They have been magnanimous in reaching out to help us draft a concept note for developing a national financing strategy. That strategy will, in turn, lead to an implementation framework to guide our progress."

In May 2026, Becker and his colleagues at the EPA attended the NAP Global Expo in Kigali, Rwanda, engaging in targeted "matchmaking" sessions with international donors.

"We presented key project ideas centered on green entrepreneurship, locally-led adaptation, and coastal protection," Becker said.

Building on that momentum, the EPA is planning a pipeline development workshop in August. "The goal is to bring together development partners and stakeholders to build bankable, attractive project pipelines that we can sell to major funds like the Adaptation Fund, the Green Climate Fund, and the Global Environment Facility," Becker added.

Becker's appointment to the steering committee is the culmination of years of international diplomacy, representing Liberia at climate summits in Chile, Bangladesh, Zambia, and Rwanda.

"We've played a pivotal role in championing the shift from planning to implementation, pushing for more adaptation finance during international negotiations," Becker said.

For a vulnerable nation like Liberia, having a seat at the decision-making table is vital. The Steering Committee connects climate-vulnerable countries--such as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)--with major donor governments, including Ireland, Germany, and Sweden.

"It provides a platform to make a compelling case for countries facing the brunt of climate change," Becker noted. "It's about showing how we actually attract the finances to address these impacts on the ground."

Beyond funding, the network's support is helping Liberia finalize its climate change communication strategy, establish a Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) framework, and roll out a national climate learning initiative so local communities can complement government adaptation efforts.

Becker's step up to the global stage mirrors a ten-year career dedicated to Liberian environmental governance.

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Starting at the EPA in 2016 as an administrative assistant, he advanced to become a Project Officer in the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements. During that time, he stepped up to serve as acting project manager for two years on the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) project, a joint initiative between the EPA and Conservation International.

He later became the National Focal Point for the NAP process. In June 2024, Becker was appointed Acting Manager for the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements, before being officially confirmed as Director by the EPA Board in December 2024.

"It's been a ten-year journey from 2016 to 2026," Becker reflected. "Now, as a member of the steering committee, the focus is on opening more avenues for climate finance to reach developing nations--whether for large-scale coastal defenses, energy, waste management, or fisheries. We want to build the pipeline needed to safeguard our nation's future."