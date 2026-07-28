Liberia: Cummings Says Liberia's Broken Institutions Threaten Independence Promise

Monrovia — Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander Benedict Cummings has used Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration to call for sweeping institutional reforms, warning that the country's independence will remain incomplete unless government strengthens the rule of law, tackles corruption, and restores public confidence in state institutions.

In an Independence Day message titled "Liberia at 179: A Call to Fix Our Systems and Secure Our Future," Cummings said Independence Day should be more than a ceremonial occasion, describing it as a time for "honest reflection" on the country's governance challenges.

"True independence isn't just about speeches and parades--it is a time for honest reflection," Cummings wrote. "Liberia was founded on a promise of liberty, justice, and opportunity for all. Yet for too many of our market women selling under the hot sun, our youth searching for honest work, and our families striving for a better life, that promise remains unfulfilled."

The ANC leader argued that Liberia's greatest obstacle is the failure of its public institutions, which he said has fueled corruption, insecurity, and poor governance.

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"I am convinced that our biggest challenge is simple: our institutions are failing us," he declared.

Cummings pointed to recent high-profile cocaine seizures, including the interception of 198 compressed plates of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA) and the seizure of nearly 4,000 kilograms of cocaine in Duazon, as evidence of the country's growing security concerns.

He also cited allegations involving law enforcement officials in drug trafficking, illegal mining activities that have heightened tensions along Liberia's border with Guinea, and what he described as a lack of transparency surrounding major government projects, including the Foya building construction.

"These are not isolated mistakes; they are symptoms of weak systems and leadership deficits," Cummings said. "When institutions fail, corruption thrives, and ordinary Liberians suffer."

To reverse the trend, Cummings proposed comprehensive institutional reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

He called for an independent judiciary where justice is applied equally regardless of social or political status, professional security institutions that protect citizens instead of enabling criminal activities, and anti-corruption agencies with the authority to investigate, prosecute, and recover stolen public funds.

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The ANC political leader also stressed the need for greater transparency in public financial management to ensure taxpayers' money is invested in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure rather than being diverted through corruption.

"Strong institutions and systems are not abstract ideas; they are the shields that protect our families and secure our children's future," he said.

Appealing for national unity, Cummings urged Liberians to put aside political, ethnic, and regional differences and work collectively to strengthen democratic governance.

"No matter our party, tribe, or county, our destiny is bound together," he said. "Liberia deserves better. Our youth deserve opportunity. Our democracy deserves integrity. Together, let us demand accountability, repair our broken systems, and build a nation where governance truly serves the people."

He concluded by extending Independence Day greetings to Liberians and expressing hope for a more accountable and prosperous nation.

"Happy Independence Day, Liberia! May God bless us all, and may God save the State," Cummings said.