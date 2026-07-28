Liberia: Boakai Launches National History Initiative, Calls for Stronger National Identity On Liberia's 179th Independence Day

BUCHANAN — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on Liberians to embrace their shared history and national identity as the foundation for peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development, and has announced a series of initiatives to preserve the country's historical heritage.

Delivering his Independence Day address in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County on Monday under the theme, "Strengthening National Identity Through Liberian-Led Historical Leadership," President Boakai said Liberia's 179th Independence Anniversary should serve not only as a celebration of sovereignty but also as an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the nation's history and future.

The President said Liberia's journey has been marked by resilience, sacrifice, and unity despite periods of conflict, political instability, and economic hardship.

He urged Liberians to take ownership of their national story by ensuring that the country's history is researched, preserved, and interpreted by Liberian scholars.

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"As we approach two hundred years of nationhood, we must do more than commemorate our past. We must understand it," Boakai declared, adding that a nation that understands its history is better prepared to shape its future.

Boakai emphasized that Liberia's identity is rooted in the histories of its indigenous communities, returning Africans from the Americas and the Caribbean, and the country's enduring ties with the African Diaspora.

He said these experiences have created a unique national character that should inspire unity, patriotism, and responsible governance.

The President also reaffirmed Liberia's historic role as Africa's first independent Black Republic, saying the country continues to bear a responsibility to promote peace, democracy, and cooperation across the continent.

As part of efforts to preserve Liberia's historical legacy, Boakai announced the establishment of a National Historical Recovery and Repatriation Initiative to work with international partners, universities, and cultural institutions to recover and repatriate copies of historical records relating to Liberia.

He also pledged to modernize the National Archives and the National Museum by improving infrastructure, digitizing historical records, strengthening preservation systems, and expanding public access for researchers and students.

Additionally, Boakai directed the formation of an intergovernmental technical committee to study the restoration and modernization of the Kendeja Cultural Center, describing it as an important symbol of Liberia's cultural heritage.

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The President further announced that his administration will revive the National History Project, first recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to produce an inclusive and evidence-based account of Liberia's history led by Liberian historians, archivists, archaeologists, educators, and other scholars.

Boakai stressed that the project would remain free from political influence and focus on documenting the contributions of all communities to Liberia's development.

Reflecting on the nation's future, the President said that true nation-building extends beyond constructing institutions and infrastructure and requires shared values, civic responsibility, and a strong sense of national identity among citizens.

He urged Liberians to reject division, embrace diversity, and work collectively toward a peaceful and prosperous nation where every citizen feels represented in the national story.

Boakai concluded by thanking the people of Grand Bassa County for hosting the Independence Day celebrations, expressing gratitude to the Guest of Honor, the National Orator, and county authorities for organizing what he described as an unprecedented celebration. He also prayed for God's continued guidance and blessings upon Liberia and its people.